False payment scam represents 36% of e-commerce fraud in Rio | Economy



“Preventing fraud is not a task that should only occur when there is a financial transaction or payment, but throughout the customer’s digital journey”, says Gustavo Monteiro, managing director of AllowMe – Web

“Preventing fraud is not a task that should only occur when there is a financial transaction or a payment, but throughout the client’s entire digital journey”, says Gustavo Monteiro, managing director of AllowMeweb

Published 10/01/2021 1:27 PM

The fake payment scam leads the ranking of frauds applied in e-commerce in Rio de Janeiro, accounting for 36% of cases. This is what the study carried out in the first half of 2021 by OLX, the country’s online purchase and sale platform, says in partnership with AllowMe, a platform for protecting digital identities. Then there are the crimes of False Sale (28%) and Account Trespass (20%). Across the country, False Payment represents 42%, False Sale 25% and Data Theft 23%. The False Payment scam mainly targets electronic products sold on the network, representing 78% of cases. Cell Phones and Telephony appear first on the list, with 54%, followed by the category Video Games (17%) and Computers and Accessories (10%). Ease of transport, value and ease of transferring these products are the main points that place them at the top of the ranking. “Even with greater investment by companies in security solutions and technology as an ally in fraud prevention models, fraudsters act mainly on the lack of knowledge of users about the electronic purchase and sale processes to apply social engineering and deceive them. For this reason, digital education is essential for people to be able to identify suspicious behavior and protect themselves from the onslaught of scammers”, explains Beatriz Soares, Director of Product and Operations at OLX. The false payment fraud is an update of the old “empty envelope” scam, where the fraudster presented a deposit slip at the ATM but did not put the money in the envelope and the amount was not computed by the bank.

With the predominance of digital banking transactions, today the fraudster makes a false proof of deposit with the victim’s data and sends it by email or message application, making the person believe that the amount has already been deposited and delivered the proceeds of the sale . When the victim realizes the scam, the fraudster already has the product and stops responding to messages.

Fraudster Behavior Contrary to the classic image of scammers, they do not act alone or in a disorganized way. The scams are practiced by criminal associations that network, create numerous fake accounts (using valid data from people) and try to attract the greatest number of victims – either with ads or with approaches to buy items advertised by legitimate customers. Furthermore, when looking at the times with the greatest criminal activity on the internet, the common sense of “hackers attacking in the dead of night” also falls apart. Three out of four criminal activities take place between noon and midnight, while dawn accounts for only 18% of coup attempts. “Preventing fraud is not just a task that should take place at the time of a financial transaction or a payment, but across the entire digital journey of a customer on a platform – and that goes for businesses as well as users. While the main players in the market invest in high-tech solutions to detect and stop suspicious activities, users must also be aware of possible fraudulent attacks”, highlights Gustavo Monteiro, managing director of AllowMe.

how to prevent To enjoy all the benefits of greater digitization of everyday tasks, it is important that users have more and more knowledge of how the digital universe works so that they do not fall into fraud. False Payment occurs mainly in the sale transaction of an item, so keep the conversations in the chats of the purchase and sale platforms, do not pass personal data – such as email, cell phone and bank account -, and only deliver the item after confirmation of deposit are essential not to fall into this type of scam.