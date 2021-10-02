Farm 13: Dynho shares bed with Mileide and Sthefane and causes buzz on the web; MC Mirella reacts – Watch

Another party for the account of “A Fazenda 13“! Unlike what we are used to seeing, alcoholic beverages were not released that dawn (2). But don’t think that, because of this, pedestrians stopped having fun or causing, ok?! The crowd danced until tired and was surprised by the arrival of Lary Bottino, a participant who entered the game to fill the vacancy of the dropout MC Medrado.

With a new member in the house, the confined had to reorganize so that everyone had a place to sleep. Dynho Alves, Sthefane Matos and Mileide Mihaile ended up sharing one of the beds. At first, the dancer lay down facing the end of the bed and startled the Bahian influencer, who found her friend’s feet close to her face. “Dynho, if you hit me in the face, you will f*ck. I’ll beat you up”, she joked, according to UOL.

The boy, in turn, also said he was bothered by the lack of space: “Look at the knee in my back, huh!”. Sthe, then, called the attention of his colleague, who, according to her, kept moving his feet. “Look at the clowning, Dynho. The guy is dancing in bed, old man”, commented. MC Gui, who was close to the trio, burst out laughing at the situation. “The Dynho wakes up giving the split, forget it”, he said.

Stop being intrigued, Dynho’s sleeping with the girls because I’m without a bed and besides, he’s sleeping down pic.twitter.com/RhMt6EL1SA — Vivi Mihaile 🐝 (@tuitaviv) October 2, 2021

Lying between Mileide and Dynho, Matos did not hide that she was being “squeezed” and tried to find ways to be less tight. “You can put your ass on my leg. Ah, go to sleep beside Mileide, go. What the fuck!”, threw to the dancer, who then turned to the same side of the pews to take his feet away from the influencer’s face. “I think lying like this is better. This ass is giant”, she celebrated, laughing.

the dynho switched sides and now the trisal is sleeping with a shell kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/9gxPTquZVY — alana (@wnderlana) October 2, 2021

Out here, the decision divided opinions. The names of Dynho and Sthe were even among the most commented subjects on Twitter. Some netizens accused the pair of disrespecting their respective partners, as both are committed. Others, of course, thought it was all an exaggeration and came out in defense of the participants.

“Dynho, married man, lying with a woman like that can you?”, questioned a profile. “Dynho is cheating on Mirella live”, accused another. “Both Sthe and Dynho were sober. There wasn’t even a drink at the party. Do not want to blame those who are not to blame. They are friends”, countered someone. See more reactions:

Dynho and Steh shelled in bedpic.twitter.com/4YYnxpyzsz — karlinha (@camila_c9797) October 2, 2021

The other one there talking about dynho, spare me right, both sthe and dynho were SOBER, they didn’t even have a drink at the party, don’t want to blame those who aren’t at fault, and they’re FRIENDS. — Bruna ⚖️ (@opstoapegada1) October 2, 2021

I see people talking that dynho betrayed mirella with sthe: pic.twitter.com/kHIykI0lL0 — 𝓜𝓲𝓵𝓮𝓷𝓪 (@Milenaazevedo0) October 2, 2021

Wow, what troublesome people, Dynho isn’t doing anything, he’s not alone in bed with Sthe dude, there’s someone else there. He literally just lay down and slept! — bella (@isxbwlaa) October 2, 2021

Who also spoke on the subject was Mirella, Dynho’s wife. The funkeira published a story during the night, asking fans not to charge her for positions. “Yeah, I’m looking at the ‘Farm’ stuff, but stop bugging me that I have nothing to do with what so-and-so does. Thanks for sending. Sometimes it’s gone. I cannot keep up with PlayPlus. And then you send me, show me… But you don’t cover me for positions or thoughts. I do not have anything to say. Thank you so much for understanding”, she declared in the post, which was immediately deleted. Check out: