Fastest SUV in the world arrives in Brazil for R$ 8.5 million | Releases

Disclosure Brabus GLE 900 Rocket can reach 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds, according to the manufacturer’s data

The fastest SUV in the world, the Brabus GLE 900 Rocket, can be ordered in Brazil by the German preparer Strasse for R$ 8.5 million. The rich cousin of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupé can reach 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds, according to the company responsible for the preparation.

The engineers of the Strasse

they leveraged the recipe used by Mercedes-AMG, raising the power of the GLE 900 Rocket by 288 hp and the torque by almost 40 kgfm. Thus, the SUV starts to deliver 900 hp of power and 125 kgfm of torque.

The engine is the same twin-turbo V8 as the GLE 63 S Coupe

, but with the displacement rising from 4.0 to 4.5. THE Brabus

it also states that the maximum torque is electronically limited to 100 kgfm in the first three gears to preserve the set and prevent premature wear.







You turbochargers

are wider in the Brabus version, as well as the bearing, which has been reinforced. The fuel pump also has greater autonomy in delivering gasoline to the engine.

O Brabus GLE 900 Rocket

gains carbon fiber components, 24 rim alloy wheels and carbon disc brakes. Only 25 copies were manufactured to supply the entire world. It remains to be seen whether any lucky Brazilian will have the courage to shell out R$8.5 million for one of the fastest SUVs in history.