Fátima Bernardes cries live with the dance of the Encounter’s guest

Fátima Bernardes was moved during the Meeting this Friday (01). The presenter cried when she saw a guest dancing with Carlinhos de Jesus, while Neguinho da Beija-Flor sang the song “Negra Angela” on stage.

Eliana was the attraction’s guest to celebrate the International Day for the Rights of the Elderly and said that all the learning she had in life was with her eyes, without the opportunity to study.

“Very beautiful. Sometimes, when we see a moment of sadness, it’s easy to identify. But the days go by and we can’t see the moments of happiness that exist. Right now, I don’t know why I’m so emotional, I saw that I was living a moment of happiness“, said the presenter.

And she continued, moved: “Your happiness was mine, Carlinhos’s, Neguinho’s. To be witnessing a moment of complete happiness. It’s very good for us to value and save these moments”, celebrated. Eliana then thanked her. “Thank God for this vitality. Now just say thank you. I never imagined here at this age. I made up with makeup artist Fátima Bernardes”, she said.

Fatima Bernardes, will be away from the Meeting, shown daily by TV Globo. The presenter will undergo shoulder surgery to restore a tendon.

Out of attraction to go through the procedure and recover, Fátima will have a pair in charge of the program: Patricia Poet and Manoel Soares will be on the stage of the attraction.

