Fear, truancy and work ban: Afghan women tell how life changed after Taliban return | World

In the first interviews and speeches that the leaders of the extremist group gave, they tried to give the group a more progressive veneer, saying that, this time, women would not be banned from studying.

However, in practice, women have encountered barriers and fear in being able to attend schools, as two of them who live in Kabul said to g1.

Taliban at the school’s door

A school principal in the city said she is afraid to give an interview and expose her school, students, teachers and herself to greater danger.

The Taliban has been at the institution’s gate many times, she says, and always asks many questions. “we are in a terrible situation“he stated.

Taliban member talks to female protesters while another tries to block the camera's view with his hand during a protest outside a school in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on September 30, 2021 — Photo: Bulent Kilic/AFP

There are thousands of students who stopped going to classes because schools closed. Teachers left Afghanistan when the Taliban returned to power.

The new government has said that women will be able to go back to school, as long as they are separated from men. However, there are signs that the bans will be of a different nature.

The rector of the University of Kabul has already stated that, for him, women will not attend higher education.

Women in the labor market

The new government is made up entirely of men, and women have been banned from returning to work — the group said it was a temporary ban for security reasons.

Another Kabul resident, a former Women’s Ministry official who asks not to be identified, told the g1 who simply stopped leaving their home since the Taliban returned to power.

She says she worked in the ministry for three years and says that she really enjoyed her life before the Taliban took over power, but now she hardly leaves the house and wears a burqa when she does.

Afghan women protest in Kabul on September 3, 2021 — Photo: Wali Sabawoon/AP

It’s not just her, she says, there are other women who worked and had to stop.

She said she was afraid to send her daughter back to school, and that her sister dropped out of high school. The Taliban has representatives everywhere, including in schools, he says.

The repression, she says, does not only affect women: she says that a cousin of hers was beaten on the street for wearing jeans.

