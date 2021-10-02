federal government determines return to face-to-face work

The federal government determined that public servants should resume work in person. The home office regime will be maintained only for the public server who belong to the risk group.

In addition, the Ministry of Economy’s Secretariat for Management and Personal Performance will require vaccination declaration completed for at least 30 days.

According to the normative instruction this Friday (1/10), the rules will take effect on October 15, 2021.

Also according to the publication, the following criteria for the permanent home office will be considered:

a) age equal to or greater than 60 years;

b) smoking;

c) obesity;

d) cardiomyopathies of different etiologies (heart failure, ischemic cardiomyopathy, etc.);

e) arterial hypertension;

f) cerebrovascular disease;

g) severe or decompensated lung diseases (moderate/severe asthma, COPD);

h) immunosuppression and immunosuppression;

i) chronic kidney disease at an advanced stage (grades 3, 4 and 5);

j) diabetes mellitus, according to clinical judgment;

k) chromosomal diseases with a state of immunological fragility;

l) malignant neoplasm (except non-melanotic skin cancer);

m) liver cirrhosis;

n) hematological diseases (including sickle cell anemia and thalassemia); and

o) pregnancy.

If the civil servant wants to remain in home office, must send self-declaration by e-mail to the immediate supervisor.

See the full document

Public Servant: Ibama will have a new notice with 568 vacancies

The organizing committee of the contest for the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA contest) has been designated.

The servers that make up the commission will be responsible for all the steps that precede the publication of the notice, including the choice of organizing board.

Authorizations were published on the day september 6th, in the Official Gazette of the Union. According to the publication, there are 568 vacancies divided between positions at the technical and higher levels of the IBAMA and 171 opportunities for ICMBio. (administrative reform)

See all the details here!

The Contests Directorate prepared the study material for the specialties of environmental licensing (theme 2) and Monitoring, Regulation, Control, Inspection and Environmental Audit (theme 3). Click on the image below and check it out:

Material contest IBAMA theme 2

IBAMA Theme 3 Contest Material

Technical and administrative analyst Ibama contest material

Check out the Direction courses for this contest

Unlimited Subscription

Study through the most modern and revolutionary platform in the world of contests: PDF 2.0. A platform that provides you with a new experience in studies for competitions, fully integrated, with advanced technology and that will give you the security of being closer to your dream every day.

So don’t miss your chance to become an Unlimited Member and have access to all these benefits. Click below to learn more: