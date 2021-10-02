Felipão changes squad and Douglas Costa will start against Sport

*With information from reporter Rafael Pfeiffer, from Rádio Guaíba

In the fan’s return game at the Arena, coach Felipão will only promote a change in his traditional lineup. Needing to win, Grêmio will start the match with midfielder Douglas Costa in the vacancy of defensive midfielder Lucas Silva. The tendency is for the player to switch positions with the winger Alisson closing more on the inside and being the point guard. The option was worked out during the training this Friday at CT Luiz Carvalho.

The victory at 8:30 pm on Sunday against Sport is essential for Tricolor in the escape from the Z4 do Brasileirão. In case of victory, for the first time in the competition, the team can appear outside the relegation zone. Pushed by Grêmio fans into the stands for the first time in more than a year and six months, the management believes in the possibility of a good performance.

In other positions, the team will not change. Defenders Ruan and Rodrigues remain in the team. Currently, they were the team’s starting duo. Kannemann, with hip problems, and Geromel, with a broken foot, will not be used. The Argentine has only been listed for emergency situations.

In attack, the young Colombian Campaz remains on the bench. The technical committee assesses that the time is not the right moment to launch the boy and, according to Pfeiffer, he felt the “pressure” of being the “ballad” hiring from the Grêmio window. The group will still do the last training session this Saturday morning when it starts concentrating.





