Felipão will equal historic mark in command of Grêmio in a duel against Sport | Guild

In addition to the fans’ return to the Arena after more than a year and six months, Grêmio’s match against Sport this Sunday will be historic for another reason. Luiz Felipe Scolari will become the second coach with more games in charge of Grêmio alongside another historic coach of the club, Oswaldo Rolla, known as Foguinho.

Felipão will reach 383 matches in charge of the club. The numbers are the official ones counted by the Grêmio Museum. The coach will surpass the historic commander in the duel with Cuiabá, also at the Arena, by reaching 384 matches in command of Tricolor.

Felipão will be, thus, only behind Renato Portaluppi, who has 411 games and is the coach who most times commanded Grêmio in history. By the end of the season, he will have another 16 appointments at the Brasileirão and may reach 400 games. If he fulfills the contract in 2022, Felipão would surpass Renato in the lead in the ranking.

Coaches with more matches for Grêmio

Renato Portaluppi – 411 games

Oswaldo Rolla o Foguinho – 383 games

Luiz Felipe Scolari – 382 games

Recently, the coach received a tribute from the Tricolor and immortalized his name on the club’s Walk of Fame in the Arena. On the occasion, Felipão showed all his feeling for the club from Rio Grande do Sul.

– I live the Grêmio. Living Grêmio is waking up at 6 am and thinking about the team, about the difficulty we are going through to reach a certain point, hugging each other and saying: we did it. And, when I do, give a return to what has always been and will always be Grêmio – he said at the time.

1 of 1 Felipão, Grêmio coach — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Gremio Disclosure Felipão, Grêmio coach — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Disclosure Grêmio

Luiz Felipe Scolari is on his fourth stint as Grêmio coach and has already won the Copa do Brasil, Brasileirão, Libertadores, Recopa and three championships for the club.

The 2021 mission is to react and take the Tricolor out of the relegation zone in Brasileirão. Currently, the team is in 18th place, with 22 points, and can jump out of the Z-4 ​​if they beat Leão, since the games between Santos and Fluminense and Bahia and Ceará were postponed to the 27th.