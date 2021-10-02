Feminists set fire to church with faithful inside during mass

MEDELLIN, Oct. 21 / 11:33 am (ACI).- A group of about 100 feminists set fire to a Catholic church in Medellín, Colombia, while 50 faithful attended mass on Sept. 28. The crime took place during the march on the day of “global action for a legal and safe abortion”, a date instituted in 1990 at the V Latin American and Caribbean Feminist Meeting, held in San José (Costa Rica).

More than 30 minutes closed at Iglesia de San Ignacio in Medellín; protesters caused damage to the installation and with a police command to 2 blocks, never llegó pic.twitter.com/Q50wbTdhO7 — Ana Esneida Quintero (@anaquinterov) September 29, 2021

According to the newspaper El Colombiano, it all started around 6:30 pm (local time), when Mass was celebrated in the parish of Santo Ignacio de Loyola, in Medellín.

The parish priest, Father Guillermo Zuluaga, told El Colombiano that about 100 women came to the square where the church is located, shouting abortionist phrases. Upon hearing the demonstration, a group of faithful rushed to close the doors to keep out the crowd.

The closing of the doors would have exalted even more the feminists, who began to paint the doors and walls of the church. Then they got more violent and tore down the bars and set fire to one of the wooden doors.

“There was a lot of panic, because as the doors started to burn, people thought they were going to burn it,” said Father Zuluaga.

Several of the faithful used fire extinguishers to prevent the flames from spreading. After an hour, six women who identified themselves as “guarantors of human rights” arrived to try to calm the tension generated by the feminist group, causing more episodes of violence and one woman was injured.

Vandals profaned the Church of San Ignacio in Medellín. ¿Reason? because they are abortionists, because they are against the system, because they are communists. @Cross_co

And so, odian to Dios. 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/nChilOyfqw — Hernan Villamil 🇨🇴 (@hevicam) September 29, 2021

When tempers calmed, the faithful managed to leave the church through the doors of the parish office.

Witnesses told El Colombiano that around 11 pm, another group of people from outside the parish arrived to cover the afternoon graffiti with gray paint, thus causing more damage to the property.

People have the “right to express their opinions and points of view, but always with respect and tolerance,” said the priest. “This was not a demonstration in favor of an idea, it was an expression of violence”, lamented Father Zuluaga.

The parish priest calculated the loss at around 15 to 20 million pesos (around R$21 thousand to R$28 thousand). “It’s a centenary door and the facade is a bicentennial stone, more than 200 years old,” Father Zuluaga told the station.

The parish of St. Ignatius of Loyola is colonial in style and is located in the center of Medellín, in St. Ignatius Square. Its construction began in August 1803.

