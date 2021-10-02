Ferrari Vice President Talks About Michael Schumacher’s Current Health Status

Information about Michael Schumacher is sparse. This Thursday (30), however, Piero Ferrari, son of Enzo Ferrari, founder of the Italian team, updated the public on the state of health of the former driver, who is recovering from brain injuries caused by a ski accident, suffered in December 2013 in the French Alps.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Ferrari manager and vice president recalled moments he lived with the German, and lamented that many people refer to the idol in the past. “I had the pleasure of having Schumacher as a guest at home and drinking a bottle of red wine together. He enjoyed these moments of intimacy and tranquility a lot. He was a simple person, clear, precise, a very linear personality. I’m sorry that we talk about him today as if he were dead. He’s not dead, but he can’t communicate”, declared.

Also in the conversation, Piero was enthusiastic about the future of Mick, son of Schumacher, who debuted this year in Formula 1. “He is joining a team we support. I hope that in 2022 he will receive a vehicle with which he can show his skills”, commented. Will he follow his father’s legacy on the tracks?

Interestingly, exactly 15 years ago, on October 1, 2006, the seven-time world champion won the last of his 91 F1 victories at the China GP. Remember the moment:

Michael Schumacher’s serious accident happened while the German was skiing at the Meribel resort, in the French Alps, on December 29, 2013. He hit his head on a rock and, even wearing a helmet, ended up falling into a coma. Since then, the family has chosen to keep the ex-pilot’s health status confidential.

What little is known is that, from the time of the accident, until June 16, 2014, Schumacher was admitted to the Hospital in Grenoble, France. Afterwards, he was transferred to continue the rehabilitation process in Lausanne, Switzerland, where he remained until 9 September of that year. It was on this date that the champion left the hospital to receive treatment at his home in Gland, also in Switzerland.

The last update so far on the former runner’s health status had been made in September 2019 – when, according to the French newspaper Le Parisien, Schumi was taken to the Georges-Pompidou European Hospital in Paris to be submitted to stem cell transfusions, in order to achieve a “systemic anti-inflammatory” action.

A fortnight ago, a documentary that reviews Michael’s life and career was released on Netflix. The production shows a “human hero”, but hides any controversies. Check out the trailer below: