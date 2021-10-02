FGTS anniversary withdrawal starts new payment phase as of today (1)

key points Workers born in October who are entitled to the Guarantee Fund and who opted for the FGTS anniversary withdrawal can now withdraw the amount;

Workers born in October who are entitled to the Guarantee Fund and who opted for the FGTS anniversary withdrawal now they can withdraw the amount. With this, the worker will have access to part of the balance of the Guarantee Fund.

From this Friday (1st), the withdrawal anniversary of the FGTS will start a new phase by paying workers who opted for the modality born in October. These will be able to redeem the amount until December 31st.

The FGTS anniversary withdrawal is paid to the worker who opts for this modality until the end of the month of his/her birthday. If you miss this period, the request will only be answered in the following year.

How to request the FGTS anniversary withdrawal

The FGTS anniversary withdrawal is made available in the employee’s birthday month. There are two ways to place the order: via the FGTS application or the website of the Federal Savings Bank. See the step by step below:

Access the chosen platform;

Click on “My FGTS”;

Select the option “Birthday withdrawal”;

Then read and agree to the terms and conditions;

Finally, click on “Join Cashout-Birthday”.

FGTS anniversary withdrawal

The withdrawal is made available on the employee’s birthday and for two consecutive months. If the worker does not withdraw this resource, he automatically returns to his FGTS account.

Those born in August can withdraw the amount until October 31st. Those born in September can withdraw until November 30th. Finally, those born in October had the amount released this month and can withdraw until December 31st.

It is important to know that whoever adheres to the FGTS anniversary withdrawal is not entitled to full withdrawal in case of unfair dismissal, the so-called withdrawal withdrawal. As a result, you will only receive a 40% fine on the FGTS value of the last contract.

In case of regret, the worker may return to withdrawal-withdrawal, however, migration will only take place two years after the date of adhesion to withdrawal-birthday. Thus, if you are dismissed during this period, the FGTS account will become inactive.

However, he will continue to be entitled to the full withdrawal of the FGTS in case of serious illness, retirement and death of the owner, acquisition of his own home and other situations provided for by law.

FGTS Anniversary Cash Out Calendar

The payment schedule began to release withdrawals in April for workers born in January and February. The release dates of the amount occur in a staggered manner, according to the citizen’s month of birth, and in this round, payments will continue until the 28th of 2022:

Birthday month Release of FGTS anniversary withdrawal January and February April 1st to June 30th March and April May 3rd to July 31st May and June June 1st to August 31st July July 1st to September 30th August August 2nd to October 31st September September 1st to November 30th October October 1st to December 31st November November 1 to January 31, 2022 December December 1st to February 28th, 2022

Adhesion to the FGTS anniversary withdrawal

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, more than 13 million workers have already adhered to the FGTS payment modality until September this year. With that, the financial institution declared that R$ 16.5 billion had already been redeemed.

According to data from the Ministry of Economy, in 2020, redemptions totaled R$8.4 billion, with an average withdrawal of R$1,178 per worker. This year, the average withdrawal amount is R$787 per worker. It is important to know that, currently, around 83 million workers have accounts linked to the FGTS.

Anticipation of birthday withdrawal

Workers opting for this modality can request loan bank using the FGTS balance as collateral. Payment will take place automatically as soon as the amount is released.

The amount to be received is based on the available balance and corresponding rate, plus an additional installment. It is possible to anticipate up to three years, but to do so, it is first necessary to release the Guarantee Fund’s access to the financial institution:

Access the app or website of FGTS ;

; In the main area, click on “Authorize Banks”;

After that, click on “ Loan Withdrawal Anniversary ”;

”; Then select “Financial Institutions”;

Choose the bank you want to borrow;

Finally, just confirm your choice;

Now in your bank’s application make the loan procedure.

Glaucia Alves Gláucia Alves, graduated in English Language from the Federal Rural University of Pernambuco (UFRPE). She was a teacher for 8 years. In 2020, she started working as a copywriter. He currently works on the team at FDR portal, producing content on the economy and rights of the Brazilian population, in addition to providing online writing consultancy.