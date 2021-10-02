Find out how much Santos has to pay if he wants to buy Danilo Boza

Danilo Boza is on loan from Mirassol to Santos until December 2021. And after a few months with few opportunities, the defender has been a starter under the command of Fábio Carille.

Boza started from the right in the line of three defenders against Ceará and Juventude. And should continue in the starting 11 against São Paulo next Thursday, at Morumbi, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Peixe hasn’t started any negotiations yet, but he knows how much he needs to pay if he wants to keep the 23-year-old player permanently: R$ 2 million.

This is the fixed amount for purchase, but President Andres Rueda believes he can pay less or the agreed amount in installments. Mirassol discards new loan.

“When it gets closer, we’ll negotiate. We’ll start planning for 2022 next week. We’ll equate, see how much each one played, decide to exercise or not and start negotiating. There is a purchase price, but we can change the price or the term. The stipulated value is just a base. If the player breaks, then he has to pay what is in the contract. Otherwise, there is room for negotiation,” said Rueda, in an interview with Sports Gazette.

“The Santos window is very good. We can buy on better terms, renew the loan… We can negotiate. It was the planned model. Since we don’t have money, we brought it as a test in quotes and we could buy in the future. if we bought it and didn’t turn over, we would pay a contract of four or five years,” he added.

Featured in this year’s Campeonato Paulista, Danilo Boza has eight matches played for Santos – four of them as a starter.

