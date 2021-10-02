Find out how much Suzane and the Cravinhos Brothers earned for the Richthofen case films

By telling the story of Suzane, the films “The Girl Who Killed the Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”, raised numerous questions on the internet about the history of the former couple

With the arrival of the films “The Girl Who Killed His Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents” on Amazon Prime this past week, many questions about the story of Suzane von Richthofen “populated” on the web.

Among them, one of the most commented on by internet users was whether both Suzane and the Cravinhos brothers would have received any amount of money for having their stories narrated in the feature films.

As this is a case that shocked the whole of Brazil in 2002, when Suzane, together with her boyfriend Daniel Cravinhos and her brother-in-law, Cristian Cravinhos, designed the death of her parents, the controversy over the financing of the works and who benefited from them it was also the scene of rumors.

In an interview with a media channel, Carla Diaz, who played Suzane in both films, said that neither she nor the producers had any involvement with the criminals or their families. The scripts were based on the case files.

The direction of the story was signed by Raphael Montes and Ilana Casoy, the criminologist who accompanied the reconstruction of the real case and was present throughout the trial.

As this is a public case, Raphael explained to another media outlet that the criminals’ authorization was not necessary.

Suzane even tried to stop the release of the films, but the request was denied by the Court, as the consent of the parties is not required for the production of literary and audiovisual biographical works in Brazil.

In other words, who in the end has the right to the values ​​earned from the films is the author of the work, not who is being biographed.

Thus, none of the people involved in the crime, or the rest of the witnesses, received or will receive any value for the feature.