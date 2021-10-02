Find out where to find free psychological and psychiatric care at SUS – Mental Health

All mental health professionals emphasize the importance of seeking psychological or psychiatric care when symptoms of disorders such as depression or anxiety arise.

However, many people cannot afford these treatments and do not have a health insurance plan to cover the costs.

In the SUS (Unified Health System), the population can count on the CAPS (Psychosocial Care Centers), which are part of the RAPS (Psychosocial Care Network).

Understood as an integrated network of different sectors, RAPS seeks to create, diversify and articulate services and actions for people with mental suffering or with demands arising from drug use. Among its guidelines are respect for human rights, guaranteeing people’s autonomy, access to quality services and combating stigma and prejudice.

The service has a multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary approach (with professionals in medicine, nursing, psychology, social assistance, occupational therapy, physical education, speech therapy), covering not only the field of health, but also social assistance, culture and employment, in order to favor social inclusion and the exercise of citizenship of service users and their families.

Although not widely known, RAPS establishes that health care for people with psychological distress must be provided in all SUS services, without discrimination.

The network relies on the existence of specialized service structures, such as the CAPS, which promote work with different focuses. However, some stigmas and lack of knowledge about these organisms make it difficult to access early treatment and qualified help.

These strategic services work with open doors, that is, anyone can be received and evaluated by the health team present, without the need for a referral or prior appointment. Care actions are diversified, and can be carried out in groups, individually, with the family or in the community.

Divided into several modalities, CAPS also vary according to the size of the municipalities. In large cities and regions above 200,000 inhabitants, CAPS operating 24 hours a day, such as CAPS III aimed at people with mental suffering in general, and CAPS ad III, intended mainly for people with needs arising from the use of alcohol and others. drugs.

CAPSij are aimed at children and young people and can be implemented in municipalities and regions from 70 thousand inhabitants. For medium-sized municipalities (from 70 thousand inhabitants onwards), there are CAPS II and CAPS ad, and for small-sized ones (from 15 thousand inhabitants onwards), CAPS I. More recently, this classification was added the CAPS ad IV, for municipalities with a population above 500,000 or in state capitals.

In 2002, there were 424 CAPS implemented in the country, at the end of 2019, they reached about 2,669. A range of care structure that not only exists, but that can and should be activated by anyone and everyone who needs help.

“As long as there are prejudices and subjective biases that are not fought and demystified, psychosocial care in Brazil will be insufficient and biased. Therefore, it is important to have public policies increasingly focused on the prevention of mental illnesses and the promotion of mental health, both individually and structurally, as well as the strengthening of other care institutions that can strengthen the intersectoral view and embrace the need that the theme employs about us”, emphasizes Maria Fernanda Resende Quartiero, CEO of Instituto Cactus.

Maria Fernanda explains that the public network offers treatment options for mental illnesses at various levels of severity, whether they are considered mild, moderate or severe.

Mild cases: include people who have symptoms of disorders such as depression, anxiety or panic disorder, who have or have not had any psychological or psychiatric treatment. It is necessary to look for a UBS (Basic Health Unit), which can make the referral to the CAPS. Other low-risk symptoms that can also be seen in a UBS are:

• insomnia

• physical illnesses caused by emotional issues

• abusive use of alcohol and other drugs

• grief situation

Moderate cases: the patient can go to a UBS, a CAPS, an AME (Ambulatory Specialized in Mental Health) or even a psychiatric emergency room. Some moderate risk symptoms are:

• acute psychotic conditions

• moderate depressive condition with or without suicidal ideation

• cases of alcoholism or chemical dependency on other drugs with signs of mild withdrawal

• previous psychiatric history with attempted suicide and/or homicide

• hallucinations: hearing or seeing something that no one else sees or hears

• delusions: ideas that do not correspond to reality.

Severe cases: when presenting severe symptoms, it is necessary to seek the urgency and emergency of an UPA (Emergency Care Units), emergency room of any SUS hospital, CAISM (Integrated Mental Health Care Center) and psychiatric hospitals. Examples of serious conditions are:

• psychotic symptoms with suicidal ideation, when the individual does not have a support network that allows treatment outside the hospital environment

• altered perception of reality such as hallucinations and delusions, without signs of agitation and/or aggression, loss of self-care in a way that compromises daily life and situations of intense emotional suffering in which socio-family support is absent

• suicidal ideation, planning or previous history of a suicide attempt and attempted suicide under any circumstances

• in an episode of mania (euphoria), with or without psychotic symptoms (altered perception of reality such as hallucinations and delusions), associated with inappropriate behavior that poses a risk to oneself or others

• acute intoxication by psychoactive substances (medicines, alcohol and other drugs);

• self-aggression (self-mutilation) with imminent risk of death

• cases with alcoholism or chemical dependency on other drugs with signs of agitation and/or aggressiveness (for oneself or others), with several previous unsuccessful attempts at treatment outside the hospital context

WHERE ARE?

In May 2020, the Vita Alere Institute, which develops projects and research related to mental health, launched the Mental Health Map, a website that shows where and how to seek free psychology and psychiatry services.

The initiative, which had technical support from Google, brings a virtual map, with contacts for online care, and a face-to-face map, with addresses of CAPS (Psychosocial Care Center), CAISM (Integrated Care Center for Mental Health), psychiatric hospitals , NGOs and college clinics.

The site also indicates care according to the type of patient: for the general public, for health professionals and for specific groups, such as people who lost relatives and friends by Covid-19, the elderly, pregnant women and teenagers.

To facilitate what kind of help to seek, the site has a guide that explains how treatment with a psychologist works, what a psychiatrist does, in which situations one should seek a psychiatric hospital, for example.

Find the addresses at mapaaudemental.com.br.

