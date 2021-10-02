Find out who is the Brazilian influencer who bought John Lennon’s mansion for R$25 million – Zoeira

the brazilian Lucas Castellani, 22, was responsible for buying the first house in which former Beatle John Lennon lived, in Beverly Hills, at the top of Mulholland Drive. According to newspaper publication The globe, the property was acquired by about BRL 25 million.

On site, the influencer redecorated to adapt the mansion to the 1960s style. Altogether, the house has three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a jacuzzi integrated into the pool.

friend of the famous

Influential among famous people such as Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, the young man born in Belo Horizonte already has around 1.3 million followers on Instagram, showing the luxurious lifestyle.

However, Castellani’s story involves much more ‘glamour’ behind the scenes. Although he has built a career on social media, part of his wealth comes from his family, as his parents have businesses in technology and wineries in the Tuscany region of Italy.

His fame on the networks began when he was 15 years old and was a student at a school in the capital of Minas Gerais. at the time, when suffering bullying in the educational institution for being gay, it reverberated in the old My Space for reporting the offenses.

Subtitle: On social media, Castellani shared moments in Paris Photograph: playback/Instagram

When he went viral, his identity was revealed, but he soon went on an exchange in London, after an agreement with his parents, due to depression.

It was in British lands where he studied Business Administration and created connections in the fashion world. He did an internship at Maison Valentino and, after that, he left for Los Angeles, in the United States. There, he would have become Paris Hilton’s personal assistant.

Currently, Castellani shared images during his presence at the Balmain show, at the Paris Fashion Week, where he sat next to Brazilian stars like Isis Valverde and Simaria.