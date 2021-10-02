First eliminated from ‘A Fazenda 13’, Liziane Gutierrez wins her ex-husband’s mansion valued at R$ 5 million

The luxurious property is in the United States, next to where the businessman lives; check out

The first deleted from The Farm 13, Liziane Gutierrez did not have the opportunity to win the reality award, but is receiving millionaire gifts. The model has just been given a luxurious gift abroad from her ex-husband, Antonio Macedo.

According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper The day, the ex-peoa won a mansion worth R$ 5 million from her ex-husband, an executive in the casino business in Las Vegas, in the United States. The gigantic house is located next to the mansion of Macedo.

A columnist source assured that the executive wants to keep Liziane around and nurtures a passion for her even when apart. In fact, the reason they were no longer together would be precisely the girl’s search for the spotlight.

“He’s still in love with her, but he doesn’t really accept this thing about her being famous and known worldwide. Antônio is very discreet and doesn’t know if it’s worth trying to reconcile. Liziane wants”, assumed the source.

VENT

Outside of The Farm 13, Liziane Gutierrez made an outburst on social networks this Monday (27).

The first eliminated from the reality show recalled some moments in which she suffered machismo, was treated badly and was excluded from the program. The model’s team had already informed that she would sue Borel for bullying her, and now, she also intends to sue Erasmus Viana for psychological abuse.

In her official profile, she recorded a video talking about the feminist movement.