Fixed value of ICMS can raise fuel prices, shows economist

Amid rising fuel prices, the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) is in the sights of the Executive and parliamentarians, who are trying to find a way to alleviate the effect of these increases on consumers’ pockets.

One of the main sources of income for the states, the tax is calculated as a percentage of the price of fuel, which makes it susceptible to increases in the dollar and oil.

In this scenario, the Chamber of Deputies will discuss a bill to determine a fixed amount to unify, across the country, ICMS rates on fuels.

However, this measure, in addition to not being efficient to alleviate the weight of adjustments in the consumer’s pocket, can raise values ​​in certain states, according to economist Murilo Viana.

The specialist in public accounts surveyed the CNN to illustrate how reducing tax rates can have the opposite effect on the market. The calculations were made based on data from the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) and the National Federation of Trade in Fuels and Lubricants (Fefuels).

Viana explains that currently the average ICMS charged by the states is 28%, equivalent to R$ 1.72. If the fixed amount of ICMS is approved, the liter of fuel may increase in some states, as well as the percentage of tax in the collection.

Assuming that the fixed value of ICMS falls by R$ 0.10 over the average, the value per liter would be R$ 1.62. In São Paulo, for example, this value would increase the liter of fuel. That’s because currently the ICMS charged in the state is R$1.45 — and would increase to R$1.62.

For the São Paulo consumer, this means that the average price of a liter of fuel would go from R$ 5.77 to R$ 5.94. Filling a 50 liter tank would go from R$ 288.50 to R$ 297.

CNN Brasil Business Highlights

As for the state collection, the values ​​would also be impacted. In 2019, the states collected a total of R$ 602.8 billion in taxes — 84.78% of this amount from ICMS alone for all products.

The ICMS on fuels alone represented almost R$90 billion (17.6% of the total collected). In São Paulo, ICMS represents 11.1% of all that the state collects, but in Piauí, the tax represented 32.6% of the share collected.

In other words, a fixed ICMS for fuel directly affects state public coffers, which can generate financial compensation for consumers in the medium or long term in other sectors.