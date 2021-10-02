Fla already surpasses campaigns for the titles of 81 and 2019 and looks for icing on the cake

90 minutes from the Libertadores tri-championship, Flamengo seeks inspiration from past titles and relies on overwhelming numbers in the current edition to trust in another cup.

After the 2-0 victory over Barcelona, ​​a result that ensured the team in the decision against Palmeiras, on November 27, in Montevideo (URU), Fla expanded positive marks that make the 2021 campaign already surpass those of the achievements of 1981 and 2019.

In 12 games in this year’s tournament, Rubro-negro has nine wins and three draws, with 32 goals scored and 12 conceded, numbers that give the Rubro-negros an 83% advantage.

In the magic 81, the team led by the idol Zico played 14 games, getting eight wins, five draws and one loss. That squad scored 28 times and suffered 13. The champions’ advantage was 69%.

Zico lifts the 1981 Libertadores Cup Image: Conmebol/Disclosure

In the campaign that culminated in the title in Lima (PER), the Rubro-negro skated at the beginning, but engaged in the knockout. Led by Jorge Jesus, the team won seven, drew three and beat three times, with 24 goals for and 10 against. The index ended at 61.5%, but this team surpasses Renato’s in the defensive aspect.

“Flamengo doesn’t need to prove anything. It’s the second final in two years. There are 17 undefeated matches (remember the Peruvian Sporting Cristal). When Flamengo knows how to play Libertadores, then, just imagine,” said coach Renato.

Numbers aside, the crimson-blacks know that everything will be in the way if the cup doesn’t come. In case of conquest, this team can still celebrate an undefeated conquest, something that only Peñarol (60), Santos (63), Independiente (64), Estudiantes (69 and 70), Boca Juniors (78) and Corinthians (2012) have achieved. .

Gabigol celebrates 2019 Libertadores achievement Image: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

“Let’s get ready for when we get closer to this grand final. We still have two competitions on the way to get the titles. We’re going to pursue that in all three competitions, we really want to win. Renato will prepare us for this grand final,” added Bruno Henrique, scorer of the four goals in the semifinal against the Ecuadorians.

With a place in the final in hand, the Rubro-negro goes back to the mission for the trichampionship of the Brazilian Nationals. On Sunday (3), the rubro-negros receive the Athletico, at 4 pm, at Maracanã. The cast re-presents itself today (1) at Ninho do Urubu and the expectation is due to the result of the exam by David Luiz, who left the field in Guayaquil with pain in his thigh.