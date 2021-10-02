Flamengo and Andreas Pereira are denounced by the STJD for not complying with quarantine; see possible punishments

O Flamengo and midfielder Andreas Pereira can be punished by the STJD. This Friday (1st), the Court released an official note) in which it confirms the investigation against the two for non-compliance with the athlete’s quarantine after arriving in Brazil from England.

The trial will take place next Friday, October 8th. Andreas should have fulfilled a 14-day quarantine, according to what is determined by Anvisa, even playing matches in the period.

According to a note from Anvisa, the player filled out the Traveller’s Sanitary Control Term, which has the rules for people currently arriving from the United Kingdom, including the commitment to comply with sanitary measures.

According to article 191 of the CBJD (Brazilian Code of Sports Justice), which deals with making it difficult to comply with a legal obligation, resolution resolution, determination, requirement, requisition or any normative or administrative act of the CNE or the administration entity of the sport to which it is affiliated or linked and of general or special competition regulations, Flamengo can be fined from 100 to 100 thousand reais.

Andreas Pereira, in turn, was included in article 258 of the same code, which assumes any conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics, with penalty of suspension of one to six matches.

In September, the saints, opponent of Andreas’ debut, sent documents to the STJD to ask for an investigation against Flamengo in the case.