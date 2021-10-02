Flamengo confirms David Luiz’s injury, which becomes an embezzlement in the next games

O Flamengo received bad news this Friday afternoon (1st). Newly hired by the club, defender David Luiz had an injury to the adductor muscle of the left thigh and started treatment, becoming an embezzlement of the club.

Last Thursday (30), when the team arrived after winning the Barcelona 2 to 0 for the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol, the defender had talked about his injury, hoping it was nothing serious.

The 34-year-old defender had been out of action since May this year and made his debut with the red-black shirt in the first leg, at Maracanã, on September 23, when he played for 60 minutes.

The player celebrated the classification and said that he feels privileged at the club as he is already on the field defending the team colors in the final stretch of the continental tournament.

”I feel privileged, I arrive at the best moment. In this group, I am the most privileged. They gnawed the bone to reach the final again. I’m happy to be a part of it,” he told the GE.

David left the field in the semifinal with only eight minutes of play, having to be replaced by Gustavo Henrique.