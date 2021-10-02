Flamengo: Flamengo confirms injury to David Luiz who will be out indefinitely

Flamengo released, this Friday (01), the result of the image exam of defender David Luiz. An injury was found in the athlete’s left thigh adductor. Last reinforcement of the rubro-negro, the player felt the problem in the second match against Barcelona de Guayaquil, in the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores, last Wednesday.

David Luiz has not been on the field to play in an official match since May this year, when he was at Arsenal, in England. The defender felt the injury after 10 minutes of the first and was replaced by Gustavo Henrique. He has already started treatment and the club has not given a forecast date for his return.

The defender arrived in Gávea two weeks ago and, since then, he had only done physical work. He made his debut in the first semifinal match against the Ecuadorian team. In the next game, against América-MG, by Brasileirão, he was spared, returning in the duel that gave him the problem.

David Luiz’s injury is considered mild. The athlete must be out of combat for Flamengo for at least 14 days. One thing is certain: the team will be without the presence of the defender in their next appointment, this weekend. Renato Gaucho will have available Rodrigo Caio, Gustavo Henrique, Leo Pereira and Bruno Viana to compose the defense.

The next match will be against Athletico-PR, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The duel will be on Sunday (03), at 4 pm, at Maracanã. Flamengo is in fourth place, with 35 points won and two games in hand.