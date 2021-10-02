Flamengo is denounced for homophobic chants in Brazil Cup game | Flamengo



Flamengo is denounced by homophobic chants at the Brazil Cup game – Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Rio – In recent days, the Canarinhos LGBTQIA+ collective sent to the attorney of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), a complaint against Flamengo due to homophobic chants made by the club’s fans in the confrontation against Grêmio, for the return game on Wednesdays of the final of the Copa do Brasil, at Maracanã.

On the occasion, the rubro-negros sang the song “Arerê, gaúcho gives oc* e fala tchê”, to offend the Grêmio fans. The moment was filmed and posted on social networks by an account with a name linked to Flamengo. On the other hand, in the game, the referee Rodolfo Toski, did not register the chants in the scoresheet of the match.

“The homophobic chant contrasts with the guidance issued by the STJD in recommendation 01/2019, published on August 1, 2019, which determines that referees, assistants and match delegates verify in a summary and/or official documents the occurrence of prejudiced manifestations and of injury due to sexual option (misused term)” said the collective LGBTQIA+.

“In view of this, Canarinhos LGBTQ+ requests that appropriate measures be taken as provided for in national and sporting legislation, in order to identify and punish those responsible for the songs. concluded.

The letter was sent to the STJD, the Court of Sports Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro (TJD-RJ) and to the Federal Public Ministry. The TJD-RJ highlighted that it is not “the competent body to assess infractions committed in the Copa do Brasil championship”.

Previously, in April, Deputy Alexandre Frota, from São Paulo, contributed to the creation of a Bill that prevents acts of racism or practices against the LGBT population in places where sports are practiced, such as soccer stadiums, multi-sport gyms and tracks. athletics.