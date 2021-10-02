Flamengo must have four absences in an important game against Athletico-PR | Flamengo



Renato Gaúcho can take Flamengo to Libertadores final – Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Rio – Flamengo qualified for the Libertadores final, but should have problems for this Sunday’s game against Athletico-PR, at Maracanã. Coach Renato Gaúcho may have four absences for the match of the Brazilian Championship.

David Luiz and Matheuzinho are certain embezzlements. The defender suffered a thigh injury and will be away from training for a few days. The right-back is suspended from the match, due to the third yellow card, received in the game against América-MG.

With muscle pain, Diego Ribas again did not train on the field and should let Flamengo out against Athletico. Matheuzinho, suspended, David Luiz and Thiago Maia, injured, are also absent from Rubro-Negro from Rio de Janeiro in this Sunday’s duel. https://t.co/DYNtVO7ijR — Venê Casagrande (@venecasagrande) October 2, 2021

Thiago Maia, who didn’t face Barcelona in the last Wednesday, will also not be able to play again. Diego Ribas is still in doubt. The veteran again did not participate in training with the red-black group this Saturday, reporting muscle pain, and should hardly be able to play.

At the moment, Flamengo occupies the fourth place in Brasileirão, with 11 points less than the leader Atlético-MG. However, Rubro-Negro has two games in hand and if they win they can reduce the difference a lot.