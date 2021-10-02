Flamengo receives Athletico-PR as favorite in South American finalists duel | hunch center

The recent review of Flamengo and Athletic-PR cheer up the fans, who see the two teams in South American finals in one more opportunity.

This Sunday, however, Mengão receives the Hurricane at home with a challenge from who “will turn the key” in the best way. Fourth place with 2 games less than the leader, Renato Gaúcho’s team doesn’t want to let the distance increase.

Newly hired, the new red-black coach, Alberto Valentim, can now debut in command – or at least accompany – the team that fights for a place in the competition’s G-5.

+ Leave your opinion on #PalpitaAí

balance is past

From 2006 until now, in Serie A with this command, there have been nine wins for Flamengo and five for Athletico-PR, but this balance is a thing of the past, until 2014.

From 2015 onwards, the game turned: six games with Rubro-Negro command, five Flamengo victories and one from Atheltico-PR.

2 of 3 Paulo Autuori Athletico — Photo: Qualified for the Sudamericana finals, Paulo Autuori will leave his coaching position at Athletico to Alberto Valentim Paulo Autuori Athletico — Photo: Qualified for the finals of the Sudamericana, Paulo Autuori will leave the position of coach at Athletico to Alberto Valentim

Offensive volume generates goal probability

This time, two teams will be on the field with goalscoring attacks, but inconsistent defenses. From what they have shown so far, both teams have the potential to score in the match.

Flamengo is the client who finishes the most (16.5) and has the 13th efficiency, with a goal for every 11 submissions.

Atlético-PR is the third visitor with the most submissions (15.1) and has the ninth resistance, with a goal conceded for every 11.6 submissions.

With these characteristics, it is to be expected for many finishes from Flamengo, a problem for any defense.

The Paraná team in attack has a different offensive characteristic: it is only the 15th visitor in submissions (8.9), but it has the third highest efficiency, with one goal for every 8.1 submissions.

3 of 3 Renato Gaúcho has been repeating the success that marked him at Grêmio in the Copas, but he doesn’t want to let Atlético-MG stray at the Brazilian Nationals — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch / Agif Renato Gaúcho has been repeating the success that marked him at Grêmio in the Cups, but he doesn’t want to let Atlético-MG stray at the Brazilian Nationals — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch / Agif

Efficiency is a key point for this match since at home, Flamengo has the seventh defense with the least submissions (9.9), and Athletico-PR is already used to finishing a little.

The Rio defense is the fifth less resistant to submissions, with a goal conceded every 8.3 shots, which fits with the effectiveness of Athletico-PR.

Flamengo has the sixth main campaign in Brasileirão (6 V, 0 E, 4 D, 60%), with the fifth best commanding attack (16 goals, 1.60), but the 14th defense (12 goals conceded, 1.20).

Athletico-PR is the 13th visitor (3 V, 0 E, 7 D, 30%), with the fifth best visitor attack (11 goals, 1.10), but the 12th defense (13 goals, 1.30).

Flamengo’s game is more efficient with low balls, with only three goals scored and four conceded in the last ten with the use of aerial play.

Athletico-PR scored seven and conceded eight of the last ten goals from high balls, which makes the potential of the aerial game to define the match.

Probability of each result

Flemish – 44.4%

tie – 28.6%

Athletico-PR – 27.1%