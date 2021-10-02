Flamengo squad: David Luiz has an injury on his left thigh and won’t face Athletico-PR | Flamengo

Flamengo will not have David Luiz in the match against Athletico-PR, on Sunday, for the Brazilian Championship. An examination carried out on Friday indicated an injury to the defender in the adductor muscle of the left thigh, suffered in the victory over Barcelona de Guayaquil, by Libertadores, last Wednesday.

The defender started treatment, but Flamengo prefers not to stipulate a deadline for him to return to the pitch.

1 of 2 David Luiz will play his second game with Flamengo’s shirt — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo David Luiz will play his second game with the Flamengo shirt — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Against Athletico-PR, Flamengo will also not have Thiago Maia. The defensive midfielder suffered a muscle injury and did not even travel to Guayaquil for the duel against Barcelona. Another embezzlement is right-back Matheuzinho, who will be suspended.

Flamengo’s likely lineup is: Diego Alves, Isla, Gustavo Henrique (Léo Pereira), Rodrigo Caio and Filipe Luis; Willian Arão, Andreas, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Flamengo faces Athletico-PR at 4 pm (GMT) this Sunday, at Maracanã. The match is valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.