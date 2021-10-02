Flamengo vs Athletico: date, time and channel of the match of the Brazilian Championship | How and where to watch LIVE and ONLINE on TV

For the 23rd round of the Brazilian championship, Flamengo and athletic face off this Sunday (3), at Maracanã, at 4 pm (Brasilia time). It is a preview of what will happen 17 days later, for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. You will be able to follow the game live on TV Globo (minus SP) and on the GE website.

Both come from major midweek rankings. After winning 2-0 in the first leg at Maracanã, Fla went to Guayaquil and got another victory on the same scoreboard, again with two goals from Bruno Henrique. Hurricane, on the other hand, dispatched Peñarol with a new victory at the Arena da Baixada, this time by 2-0.

In the Brazilian Championship, the situation of both is different. Flamengo comes from two bad results, and seeks to get closer to the leader Atlético-MG, who plays on Saturday night (2), against Internacional. Athletico, on the other hand, has two victories since the departure of the Portuguese António Oliveira, and seeks to return to the fight for the G6.

This same confrontation will be repeated in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, on the 20th of the 27th of this month. The first match will be in Curitiba and the second in Rio de Janeiro. The confrontation of the first round, in the Arena da Baixada, has not happened yet. It is also a possible confrontation in the Recopa Sudamericana, if both are continental champions.

Flamengo x Athletico: how and where to watch LIVE on TV

