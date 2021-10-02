Fleet presents project to suspend Pix until BC regulation

posted on 9/30/2021 3:39 PM / updated on 9/30/2021 3:43 PM



(credit: Chamber of Deputies/Disclosure)

Federal Deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP) presented, this Thursday (30/9), a bill (PL) that determines the immediate suspension of operations through Pix for banks and financial institutions. PL 3378/21 states that the service can only be reused after being regulated by the Central Bank.

The bill also provides that the regulation should “address the individual security of the citizen”, as well as make “banks and financial institutions responsible for illegal and criminal transfers”.

According to the congressman, the growing wave of crimes with the use of the new modality of transfer of values ​​demands urgent attention from parliamentarians. “Criminals have innovated and are now kidnapping people, quickly, so that they can make transfers. The Legislative Power must give an immediate response to this new criminal modality”, he emphasizes.

The Central Bank has been making, for some months, determinations to assure the users in the use of Pix. The last of these was announced on Tuesday (28/9): authorization for financial institutions, who suspect fraud, to block the resources of the receiving user’s account for up to 72 hours. The novelty goes into effect on November 16th.

On August 28, BC determined that, as of October 4, individuals will be able to transfer only R$1,000 between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am the following day. The customer can also reduce the values ​​of daily and nightly transfers at any time, through the bank’s application.

Brazilians react to the fleet proposal

On social networks, the proposal was not well received. Fleet mistakenly called the financial transaction an app and said that Pix is ​​already called the “application of death”.

I’m sorry we’re going to have to end this Pix. @BancoCentralBR @itau @Bradesco @Bank of Brazil people are being robbed and killed because of this app, which is already called the app of death. And with detail the Bank created, offered but is not responsible. — Alexandre Frota 777 (@77_fleet) September 29, 2021

The error has not been forgiven by Twitter users. “You don’t even know what Pix is ​​and you want to ban it?” said a profile. Other people declared support for the parliamentarian. “Yes! Since its implementation I have already deduced the danger that bank transfers via Pix would be! Criminals are partying and, worse, they kill citizens. Very supportive,” said Marina Motta.

Yesmm!!! Since its implementation I have already deduced the danger that a bank transfer via Pix would be !! Criminals are partying and what’s worse, they kill citizens!! very supportive @77_fleet — Marina Motta (@MarinaM97638213) September 29, 2021

Give us data that proves an increase in fraud and financial crimes pfv. And another, wouldn’t it be better to try to correct errors through stricter laws and investing in more effective means of control to prevent such crimes? — Carol #MarcoTemporal Não (@corte_oliveira) September 29, 2021

Good idea! We’re going to ban houses from having doors and windows, because the bad guys use them to get into our houses. Let’s give up all freedom and practicality, because criminals use it to commit crimes. — CarneMoídaTV (@KleberTanide) September 30, 2021

Parliamentarians bet on other proposals

This is not the first project that Frota has presented on the subject. On August 25, PL 2971/21 was registered in the Chamber of Deputies with the aim of adding to article 158 of the Brazilian Penal Code the coercion of transferring values ​​via Pix. If approved, the penalty for the crime will be imprisonment from eight to 16 years and a fine.

A similar proposal was presented by Deputy Police Officer Katia Sastre (PL/SP), through PL 3.010/21. In it, the penalty for the crime of extortion, in the Penal Code, will be doubled in case of transfers via PIX.

15 days ago, the congressman presented another PL (3190/21) to limit transfers via Pix to R$ 500 per day. In the project, the financial institution is allowed to release a higher limit for the client, as long as it takes responsibility for the amount and commits to returning it to the user if he is a victim of coup or extortion.