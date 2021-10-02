Flu x Fortaleza: Which open sectors and cost of operation? President clarifies

In a press conference this Friday afternoon, at CT Carlos Castilho, in Barra da Tijuca, the president of Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt, clarified some doubts about the operation of the match against Fortaleza, next Wednesday, at Maracanã, which will count on the feedback of the public. What are the open sectors and the cost of operation? The agent replied

– I don’t know how to specify the numbers, the arena team has it. The calculation I saw them doing on Sunday is that each game will cost around R$600,000 due to the protocols. We are not going to open the whole stadium. Let’s open South, East. Oeste and Maracanã +, cabins for the technical committee and people who have a cabin. We won’t open north. That’s why I said that if we did the full protocol, with 50%, I would have to open the whole stadium and the cost would triple and we wouldn’t be able to carry out the operation – he said, then adding:

– We talked about this in the Technical Council and we know that we will all have financial difficulties to carry out the operation. What was decided on Tuesday was that we would have to make our fans come back. The financial side was not prioritized. If it were, it wouldn’t be worth going back. We understand that fans need and want to return and we will do everything to comply with the rules, to make it cheaper for fans and for us to make it an interesting option for everyone. We are not privileging financial criteria, but the return of our fans – he declared.