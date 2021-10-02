Fluminense has 14 players on loan; see the situation of each one

The 2021 season is drawing to a close and Fluminense may have some old acquaintances back in 2022. After all, Tricolor has 14 players on loan to clubs in Brazil and abroad, but many will be without a contract in December. The ge site made a survey of the situation of each of these athletes. Check out:

little robot

The 26-year-old forward never made a name for Fluminense, but lives a bed of roses on the other side of the world, more precisely in Bangladesh. Robinho was the big star of the national title of the Bashundhara Kings, finishing as top scorer in the championship with 21 goals in 23 games and named best player in the competition. The loan ends this month and has a purchase option. If the Asian club does not exercise the option, Tricolor has an agreement with Atibaia-SP, which will open the doors for the athlete, leaving 30% of the economic rights in Laranjeiras.

Contract at Bashundhara King: until October 2021

Contract at Fluminense: until October 2021

Michel Araujo

The Uruguay midfielder, 25, is on loan to Al Wasl, Odair Hellmann’s team in the United Arab Emirates, and is experiencing a good phase at his start in the country: in nine matches, he has scored three goals (one in a friendly) and has been the first-team player. His team, however, did not start the national championship well and is seventh in the standings after six rounds. Flu received US$500,000 (about R$2.8 million) for the loan, with a purchase option of US$3 million (R$16.8 million).

Contract at Al Wasl: until June 2022

Contract at Fluminense: until December 2023

pacheco

The 22-year-old Peruvian striker is with Juventude, but has hardly participated in the surprising campaign of the team from Rio Grande do Sul, which is outside the relegation zone (in 14th place) and has been giving work to the big teams in Brasileirão (he even drew a draw with the Fluminense inside the Maracanã). Pacheco played 13 games, none as a starter. He was even tested as a center forward, but he didn’t score a goal and didn’t stand. In the last two months, he only entered one game and seems out of the technical committee’s plans.

Youth Contract: until December 2021

Contract at Fluminense: until December 2023

Yuri

Also in Serie A is Yuri, who is part of Cuiabá’s great campaign, currently 10th place and six points behind the G-6. The defensive midfielder even started as a starter, however, he became the team’s reserve and played half of the 22 rounds so far. He was more active recently and entered five of the last six matches.

Contract in Cuiabá: until December 2021

Contract at Fluminense: until December 2022

Paulo Son

Who is also in a Serie A club, but not playing in the Brasileirão, is goalkeeper Paulo Filho, 20 years old and a Xerém brood. Never having played for Fluminense professionally, he was loaned to the Ceará base and so far played in four matches: two for the Cearense U-20 Championship, one for the U-20 Brazilian and one for the U-23 Brazilian.

Contract in Ceará: until December 2021

Contract at Fluminense: until December 2021

Caio Vinicius

In Serie B, Fluminense has some highlights, such as Caio Vinícius, absolute titleholder in the good campaign of Goiás, currently fifth place and in the fight for access. Born in Xerém, the defensive midfielder has played in 26 of the 27 rounds so far and has scored up to two goals.

Contract in Goiás: until November 2021

Contract at Fluminense: until May 2022

Pablo Dyego

An old acquaintance of the Tricolor fans, the 27-year-old striker revealed by Fluminense is currently part of the surprising CRB campaign, third place in Serie B. Pablo Dyego arrived at the club in the middle of the championship and became the absolute starter: in 11 games, he has an assist and three goals, two of them this week, in a 3-1 victory over Náutico nos Aflitos.

Contract at CRB: until November 2021

Contract at Fluminense: until December 2021

Frazan

Another tricolor that is in the CRB is Frazan, also a spawn of Xerém. The 25-year-old defender started as a starter and even scored in the Alagoas Championship. But he lost space in this second half and became the team’s reserve in Serie B, where he has only played 10 games in the 27 rounds so far.

Contract at CRB: until November 2021

Contract at Fluminense: until December 2022

Mascarenhas

After returning to play after two years for Fluminense’s under-23 team, the 23-year-old left-back, revealed by Tricolor, was loaned to Sampaio Corrêa recently, in August, and won a sequence in the team that is in 11th place in the Serie B. He started as a starter in his first six games, but in the last game he lost the position to newly signed Alyson.

Contract at Sampaio Corrêa: until November 2021

Contract at Fluminense: until December 2021

Samuel “Grenade”

One more offspring from Xerém, the 21-year-old center forward is also in Serie B, but it was the least used tricolor so far. He arrived at Vitória in the first half of the year, but was unable to gain success and went down to play in the under-23 team of Leão. Currently, he is a reserve in the professional, where he only entered four times and has not scored any goals.

Contract at Vitória: until November 2021

Contract at Fluminense: until December 2025

Rodolfo

In Series C, there was a tricolor in the dispute: Rodolfo. The 30-year-old goalkeeper was loaned to the West after the end of his suspension for doping at the beginning of the season and became the team’s starter in the Campeonato Paulista. So much so that the club asked for a renewal of the loan, which would only be until the end of the State, and was extended to play in the Third Division. But he lost space after the signing of Fernando Henrique (that same ex-Fluminense) and didn’t even stay on the bench in the last matches of the first phase. The team ended up at the bottom of Group B and ended up relegated.

Contract in the West: until December 2021

Contract at Fluminense: until December 2021

Diogo Santos

Also passing through Xerém, the 20-year-old midfielder and former under-18 national team never played for Fluminense’s professional team and went looking for a statement at Joinville at the beginning of the season. But the young man has only played in 10 matches so far, having won the longest sequence in the Santa Catarina Championship, where he played six games, four as a starter. But in Serie D he only entered the field once.

Contract in Joinville: until December 2021

Contract at Fluminense: until December 2021

Geovani

Like Diogo Santos, the 21-year-old defender also had no place in the Fluminense professional, where he graduated, and went on to be revealed at Joinville. However, he played even less than his tricolor companion: there were only six matches so far, four of them in the state championship.

Contract in Joinville: until December 2021

Contract at Fluminense: until December 2021

raí

Hired from Americano for Fluminense’s under-23 team, the 21-year-old left-back even played for the professional, but was loaned to Bangu for the Serie D dispute. 17 matches, 15 of them in the National Fourth Division. The team qualified for the knockout stage, but ended up being eliminated by Joinville. Raí even returned to Tricolor this week and is already training at CT Carlos Castilho.

Contract at Bangu: ended

Contract at Fluminense: until December 2022

Two other players who were on loan this season, but have returned for a while, were striker Lucas Barcelos, 23, and right-back Wisney, 22. The first was at Confiança and played 18 games, only one in Serie B , and just returned before the end of the contract. The second played in the Campeonato Carioca for Boavista and played in nine matches in the period. The pair returned to Tricolor and played in the last rounds of the Brazilian Under-23 Championship.

Lucas Barcelos Contract: until December 2021

Wisney contract: until December 2022