For Daniel Craig, James Bond was not meant to be played by a woman

Actor explained that there should be more interesting characters to be played by women.

With the departure of Daniel Craig as James Bond in ‘007: No Time to Die’ after 15 years in the role, doubts about who will replace the actor in the franchise continue to hang in the air. However, in an interview with Radio Times, Craig gave his own opinion about his replacement and said he doesn’t believe it’s a role for a woman: “there should simply be better roles for women and black actors”.

He continued: “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a role as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”.

Read more about movies and series

In a 2020 interview with Variety, franchise producer Barbara Broccoli said: “James Bond can be any color, but he’s a man”. She justified her claim on the grounds that she preferred to create new characters for women to play, rather than having a woman play a role originally written as male. “I believe we should create new characters for women, strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play him. I think women are much more interesting than that”, she said.

‘007: No Time to Die’ has been running in theaters since September 30th.