Former French policeman leaves suicide note that unravels shocking 35-year-old mystery; know details

The end of a 35-year mystery! This week, the body of the former police officer identified as François Vérove was found in France. After DNA testing, police confirmed that he was none other than a notorious serial killer who terrorized Paris in the 1980s and 1990s. In a suicide note, the 59-year-old man admitted his crimes.

According to Le Point and Le Parisien, on September 24, François was summoned by the police to provide a sample of his DNA. Three days later, he was reported missing by his wife. On the 29th, he suffered an overdose that took his life. The body was in an apartment at a seaside resort in the town of Montpellier. The letter left by the ex-policeman was also found by the authorities.

The contents of the suicide note were not fully disclosed. However, according to the French press, he assumed the crimes he committed. According to some sources, Vérove did not specify which murders he was involved in, the victims, or the circumstances, but he confessed that he had experienced “previous impulses” and claimed that he had “composed himself” since then.

Serial killer identity confirmed

After the death, DNA tests were carried out and the authorities confirmed that Vérove was the serial killer known locally Le Grêlé – something like “the marked man”, a nickname that referred to the skin on his face marked by acne. The discovery put an end to this enigma that had lasted 35 years, a period in which the man was at large and the police insisted on their searches.

Le Grêlé is believed to be linked to at least four murders and six rapes that rocked Paris between 1986 and 1997. Among the alleged victims would be Cécile Bloch, a child who was reported missing in 1986 after not attending school . Vérove also allegedly committed the murders of a 38-year-old man, a 19-year-old girl, and another 20-year-old woman.

With suicide, doubts remain about everything that man has done in the past. “We will never know all the crimes that Le Grêlé committed”, Didier Saban, a lawyer representing the victims, told the BBC. Now, it is expected that many old cases will be reopened to investigate whether Vérove could be involved in other murders or abuse cases.

At the time of the crimes, Vérove was part of a police division that investigated potential cases of pedophilia. The hypothesis is that he would have attracted and deceived his victims using this “wallet”. “We are convinced that he was either an officer or a gendarme [como um policial militar], both for the violence he used against the victims and the tactics he adopted”, added the lawyer.