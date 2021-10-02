Former Palmeiras player Arthur Cabral is called up to replace Matheus Cunha in the national team

Forward Arthur Cabral, who had been through the palm trees and is currently at Basel-SUI, was summoned this Friday by the Brazilian Team and will play in the next triple round of qualifying matches for the World Cup qualifiers. The player will replace Matheus Cunha, cut by injury.

This was the player’s first call-up to the main national team. However, Arthur even defended the Olympic team in some friendlies in 2019.

His current season at Basel is very good, with 20 goals in 16 games played. Arthur has been in Switzerland since the 2019/2020 season. The player was revealed by Ceará and made a great Brasileirão in 2018, drawing the attention of Palmeiras.

At Verdão, at the time led by Felipão, Arthur played in just five games and scored a goal. Soon after, the athlete was traded with Basel.

With 100% success after six games, Brazil will face Venezuela on October 7, in Caracas, at 20:30 (GMT). Then, the team will go to Barranquilla on the 10th to face Colombia, in a game that will be played at 6 pm (GMT). Finally, Tite’s team will receive Uruguay on the 14th, at 20:30 (GMT), at Arena da Amazônia.

Leave your comment