Former Real Madrid galactic ‘offers’ to coach Barcelona: ‘Why not?’

With Ronald Koeman’s firing getting closer to coming true, speculations about the definition of who will be the new coach of Barcelona have only increased in recent days. And for a former player and idol of the Real Madrid, it would be possible to put rivalry aside to eventually take over the barça.

revealed by Meringue and with a stint as a professional at the Santiago Bernabéu that lasted from 1994 to 2010, former midfielder Guti Hernánadez “offered” to coach Barcelona after the eminent departure of Koeman. This Friday (1), during an event held by LaLiga, the Spaniard made it clear that the rivalry relationship with the Catalans in the past would not be a problem.

“To coach Barça? Why not? I’m free for the moment. I want to show that I have the capacity to be a coach”, began by saying the former athlete, in statements published by the Spanish newspaper “Marca”.

Finally, Guti also spoke about the difficult moment that the Catalan club is going through and also about the possibility of Xavi Hernández also taking charge of the barça. The former player and idol Blaugrana is one of the names that has gained strength in recent days with the news about the imminent departure of Koeman.

“Barça’s situation is complicated. They are in a delicate economic situation and firing Koeman would cost them money,” he said.

“If Xavi trains like he played, he’ll be a star. He has Barça’s DNA, but he can find a team with which he can’t develop his style. The situation is not ideal for him now,” he concluded.

Guti retired from the lawns in 2011, by the Besitkas, from Turkey, and in 2013 took charge of the Real Madrid juniors. In the 2019/20 season, he coached Almería, but was fired at the end of the campaign and has since been free on the market.