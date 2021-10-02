Former Spanish president ridicules López Obrador’s apology for indigenous genocide: “What’s his name?” | International

GRAF2089. SEVILLA, 09/30/2021.- The leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, and who was his mentor, the former president José María Aznar (i), during the national party convention that is being held in Seville. EFE/Julio Muñoz Julio Muñoz (EFE)

Former President of the Spanish Government (Prime Minister) José María Aznar followed in the footsteps of the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in her criticism of the Pope for his words about Mexico. Aznar considers, like Ayuso, that Spain does not have to ask forgiveness for the excesses of the conquest and, furthermore, says that “indigenism is the new communism”. Based on this premise, the former president of the PP, the party that governs the Community of Madrid thanks to the vote of the extreme right of Vox, mocked the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who asked forgiveness of different indigenous communities on the occasion of the bicentennial of the Mexican independence. “With all due respect,” Aznar began at the PP’s national convention held in Seville, “the 200th anniversary of Mexico’s independence has been fulfilled, congratulations. But what’s your name, sir?”, asked the Latin American president rhetorically. “Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Andrés on the part of the Aztecs, Manuel on the part of the Mayans, López is a mixture of Aztecs and Mayans… And Obrador, from Santander”, joked Aznar, to the applause of those present.

Aznar continued to throw his words in López Obrador’s face. “My dear, if some things hadn’t happened, you wouldn’t be there, you couldn’t be called your name, you couldn’t have been baptized, nor could the evangelization of America have taken place.” The former president questioned that the Spanish government of Pedro Sánchez did not respond to López Obrador and stressed that “indigenism can only go against Spain, not against the United States.”

Aznar’s words follow the path opened by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who fired on Tuesday in Washington at the words that Pope Francis addressed the day before at the Episcopal Conference of Mexico on the occasion of the bicentennial of independence. The Madrid president said on the first day of her visit to the US capital that she was “surprised” by the fact that the pontiff, “a Catholic who speaks Spanish”, had reflected in a letter on the “sins” committed by the Catholic Church during the conquest Spanish. The former Spanish president avoided quoting the Pope, but emphasized that he would not “apologize” for anything.

Aznar’s declarations come as Mexico celebrates this year the bicentennial of its independence and commemorates the 500th anniversary of the fall of Tenochtitlan, the capital of the Mexican empire. López Obrador, who came to power in December 2018, insisted that Spain must apologize for the excesses committed during the conquest, a request that has sparked controversy and diplomatic frictions that have so far been far from greater. A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico told EL PAÍS that a diplomatic response to the former Spanish president was for the time being ruled out, because it is not a “government actor”.

In March 2019, López Obrador sent a letter to King Felipe VI to “definitely overcome the disagreements, resentments, blames and censures that history has placed between the peoples of Spain and Mexico, without ignoring or omitting the illegalities and crimes that provoked them”. The Spanish Crown responded that it “deeply” regretted and “strongly” rejected the Mexican president’s arguments.

“We do not rule out that there is a change of attitude on the part of the Spanish Government, of the Monarchy, and that they humbly offer an apology, a pardon, thinking of leaving this confrontation behind, joining together and looking forward,” he said. López Obrador in September of last year, a year and a half after the letter was sent. The subject resurfaced intermittently in the media of both countries, with the celebrations in the Latin American country as a backdrop.

More recently, in July, the Mexican president lamented that the Spanish state did not have “the delicacy” or the “humility” to respond to his apology, despite the Royal House having made its response public at the time in a statement. López Obrador held several public events this year with representatives of indigenous communities to apologize on behalf of the Mexican state. “We offer forgiveness to the victims of the catastrophe caused by the Spanish military occupation of Mesoamerica and the rest of the territory of the current Mexican Republic,” he said in August.

At the same event, the Hispano-Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa also referred to Latin America. “Latin Americans will come out of the crisis when they find out they voted badly. The important thing in an election is not that there is freedom in these elections, but that voting is good. Countries that vote poorly pay dearly for that”, he pointed out.

