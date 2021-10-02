Fortaleza discloses partial tickets against Atlético/GO; fan will need to wear surgical mask – Play

Fortaleza updated the partial tickets already acquired by the fans for the duel against Atlético/GO, on Saturday (2), at 17:00, for the 23rd round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals. According to the club’s Fan Partner Manager, Gigliani Maia, around 2,500 tricolors are already guaranteed at Castelão, with just over 2,000 tickets through check-in by the supporting member and 250 tickets sold.

Gigliani Maia Fortaleza Supporter Manager We made more than 2,000 check-ins and sold 250 tickets. We have a guaranteed audience of 2,500 fans, more or less

Gigliani explained that the demand for tickets was very high, even greater than the historic match against Independiente/ARG for the 2020 Copa Sudamericana. He explained that this was a reason for some technical problems to occur in the validation of tickets.

“As we imagined, we had great demand for tickets, it was exacerbated. As a comparison, demand was greater than the Independente game, the most significant in Fortaleza’s history. Indeed, with this demand, we had some problems in the morning, but because of around noon it was resolved and everything is going smoothly,” he clarified.

Use of surgical masks

Fortress fans who go to Castelão will need to wear a specific mask to accompany the game. The Department of Health of Ceará (Sesa) highlighted that the established protocol only allows the entry of participants and professionals to the venues of events with surgical masks N-95 or PFF2.

Check out Gigliani Maia’s press conference