Fred receives subpoena to pay R$23 million to Atlético-MG

The arms wrestling between Atlético-MG and striker Fred, started in 2018, had another chapter this Friday (1). As previously mentioned by the Minas Gerais club last week, an execution action was filed against the athlete who, in December 2017, violated a clause in the contract with alvinegro by exchanging Cidade do Galo for Toca da Raposa, where he returned to defend the rival Cruise. In the document, a fine of R$ 10 million would have to be paid by the athlete to Galo.

Joined the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, the process resulted in a summons to the player, currently at Fluminense, charging an amount of R$ 23,261,447.42. In the decision of the judge of the 43rd civil court of “Cidade Maravilhosa”, where Fred resides and works, the attacker must pay within 15 days, under penalty of a 10% fine and the establishment of equal attorney fees.

Dispatch of the lawsuit filed by Atlético-MG against striker Fred Image: Reproduction

About the arbitration award (CNRD), the magistrate also informs that it produces the same effects as a final decision of the Judiciary Branch, that is, the fine that Atlético-MG wants to receive from the attacker becomes the club’s executive title.

It should be noted that, of the total amount charged by Atlético-MG, in the amounts already corrected, there is a percentage allocated to lawyers who defended the club throughout this dispute.

O UOL Sport made contact with Fred’s advisors and the answer was that, at this moment, there will be no manifestation on the matter.

For Atlético-MG, the 37-year-old forward played 83 games and scored 41 goals. He arrived at the club in June 2016 and stayed until the end of the following season, when he ended up leaving the club to support the cashier. At the time, Fred’s salary exceeded R$ 1 million, as well as that of fellow attacker Robinho.