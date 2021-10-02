Gabby Petito case: New video recorded by Utah police officer reveals Brian Laundrie’s assault on youtuber; watch

[ALERTA DE GATILHO] Every day, new details about the disappearance and eventual murder of Gabby Petito surface in the media. After a video of the young woman with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, recorded by the body camera of a police officer from Moab, Utah, surfaced and raised suspicions in early September, new images of the same meeting were released by TMZ today (1st) .

This time, the video was recorded by agent Eric Pratt’s body camera and contains more detail and better audio than would have caused witnesses calling 911, the emergency number in the United States, on August 12, about a public fight between Brian and Gabby.

In the record, youtuber explains the reason for the fight with her fiance. “I was really stressed out because I was trying to do a lot of work. I was apologizing to him, I had thrown a bunch of stuff in our bags and I was just apologizing, I said, ‘I’m sorry I got so stressed, because I have OCD (Obsessive-compulsive disorder) and I just like to organize things’. But I think I said it in a mean tone, but I’m not trying to be mean. But I think I said that in a mean tone and he got really frustrated with me and locked the car and told me to go breathe, but I didn’t want to go breathe. Because I wanted to go, because we’re out of water”, laments the young woman.

Gabby Petito – part 1 pic.twitter.com/93PoudT2aj — Only Media (@MediasSo) October 1, 2021

Continues after Advertising

During Petito’s account, the police officer notices several marks on the girl’s body, especially on her face and arms. Next, Eric asks her bluntly if Brian assaulted her. At first, visibly shaken, Gabby says yes, but then backs off and says that he actually grabbed her face only after she hit him first. “Did you slap him first? And just in his face?”, asks Pratt. “Well, he kept telling me to shut up”, replies Petito. “But he hit you? I mean, it’s okay if you’re saying you hit him, and then I understand if he hit you, but we want to know the truth if he actually hit you, because you know…”, declares Pratt.

“I think, I think [que ele me bateu], yes, but I hit him first”, replies Petito. The officer then asks her where Brian hit her, encouraging her to be honest. “Well, he kind of grabbed my face, like, I think… He didn’t hit me in the face. He didn’t, like, punch me in the face or anything,” Gabby account. “Did he slap you in the face or what?”, insists Pratt. “Well, he grabbed me with his nail and I think that’s why it looks like… I definitely got cut right here. (she points to her cheek) because I can feel. When I play, it burns”, says the blonde.

Gabby Petito – part 2 pic.twitter.com/mxN8wQd6WB — Only Media (@MediasSo) October 1, 2021

The policeman then proceeds to advise the young woman, in an attempt to calm her down. “I will speak to you frankly as I have a daughter your age and I am looking at you not as a suspect but as a victim. [Uma vítima] in the sense that you must be dealing with some emotional and mental difficulties at your age. And you’re going to work on it as you get older, but you have a lot of “anxiety” when you’re that age,” he says. “The things you did today to contribute to this (the fight between her and Brian), because you guys contributed to it, it’s a result of your inability to deal with things and the stress you’re going through,” adds.

Pratt continues the chat and reveals that Laundrie does not want to press charges against the then fiancée, because “he loves her“. The situation is even more shocking when the agent tells the dejected young woman that a support group for victims of assault would give Brian a hotel room so he could spend the night away from Gabby, as she would be “the bully primary” of the episode. As previously reported, two people called 911 and reported that Brian hit Gabby in the face. However, in the initial police report, released a few weeks ago, agents who answered the call wrote that Gabby and Brian claimed that she started slapping him first, and that he then grabbed the young woman’s face and pushed her away. .

Continues after Advertising

In a second video, the police officer claims that Petito would possibly be sent to jail if he did not accept to take him

a fine and attend an online hearing to face charges of assault against the partner. Besides, she would have to stay in the van she shared with her fiance while he was taken to the hotel.

While receiving these instructions, Gabby tries to talk to the police officer and even claims that she and her fiance “were fine” and asks if it would be possible to avoid the process and separation during the night, as this would cause her a lot of anxiety. However, the option is denied by the agent, who tells her that she cannot turn a blind eye to the case. Clearly distressed, Gabby starts crying and repeating that she and Brian “are a team” and that she wouldn’t want to be away from him. “I have a lot of anxiety, can we just try to get the ticket? I can pay any kind of fine, anything”, she asks, crying profusely.

Gabby Petito – part 3 pic.twitter.com/mFGA9a0EzZ — Only Media (@MediasSo) October 1, 2021

Also according to TMZ, another video shows the two officers involved in the incident trying to determine if the situation reached the level of domestic aggression. One of the officers even hints that Brian might be the only one “at risk” but that he didn’t think that was the case. However, at the end of the conversation between the pair, they decided that the situation was not characterized as domestic violence.