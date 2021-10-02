Gas voucher paid by Petrobras should last for 15 months

Petrobras will send R$ 300 million to the Union’s coffers to help build a new social program. The idea is that the project in question serves people in vulnerable situations who are in need of help to buy a gas cylinder. This is one of the items that are going up in price this year.

It is not yet possible to know a lot of details about the program, but one point of the project is clear. They must use this money to pay subsidies for 15 months. This necessarily means that the benefit must enter the year 2022 and continue making payments for a long time to come.

But the news ends there. When contacted, Petrobras insists on not giving more details about this process. They did not explain, for example, how many people will be able to receive the benefit. Furthermore, it is also impossible to know how much each of these citizens will be able to take home.

Behind the scenes, the idea is growing that the project should reach the homes of all Bolsa Família beneficiaries. But if that actually happens, it won’t make a lot of money for everyone. According to accounts by some economists in the area, in this situation the Government would end up giving less than R$ 2 to each person per month.

The executive branch has not yet commented on this situation either. However, it is very likely that they will decide to do this soon. According to behind-the-scenes information, this month of October should be decisive for the future not only of the gas valley, but also of other social programs.

Social Gas Assistance

This week, the Chamber of Deputies approved a new aid bill for the purchase of cooking gas. The program, which is authored by PT federal deputies, passed through the house without any major problems.

The idea is that the Government needs to pay cash aid to vulnerable families. This amount will vary according to the average price of the gas canister at the time of transfers to people.

It is worth remembering that after this approval, this text still needs to be analyzed by the Federal Senate. If the text passes through there, the project goes to the executive branch’s office. There, President Jair Bolsonaro decides whether to sanction it or not.

Federal Government Concern

The position of the Federal Government on this PT program is still unknown. Anyway, behind-the-scenes information reveals that members of the Palácio do Planalto are focused on another social project: Auxílio Brasil.

This is the program that should replace Bolsa Família from next November. For this year, the turbo payments are already guaranteed. The problem is figuring out how to maintain these transfer levels.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes says that the only way to do this is to approve a series of texts in the National Congress. Among them would be the PEC for court orders, the Income Tax Reform and the Provisional Measure (MP) of the project itself, which is still being processed in the Chamber of Deputies.