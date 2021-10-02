General Motors employees go on strike in São Caetano do Sul (SP) | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Employees refuse the assembler’s salary proposal and must negotiate values ​​next week

Workers at the assembly plant General Motors (GM), in São Caetano do Sul, decided to go on strike for an indefinite period, this Friday (01), in response to the company’s position on the workers’ wage campaign, as reported by Força Sindical.

In an assembly held today, the workers ratified the decision approved on Wednesday (29) to halt their activities, rejecting the company’s wage counterproposal. According to the category, GM refuses to present a significant proposal that meets the workers’ demands.

“We had no alternative but to paralyze the company’s activities, as the counter-proposal made at the negotiating table falls short of what we are demanding”, said Aparecido Inácio da Silva, president of the Metallurgist Union of São Caetano do Sul, which is affiliated with Union Force.

As disclosed by Força Sindical, the counterproposal presented by the company aims at the full replacement of inflation to be applied to salaries on February 1, 2022, plus 50% of the INPC for the period, with application in February 2023, food stamp of R$ 350.00 to employees with salaries of up to R$4,429.00, and its implementation in February 2022, and an allowance of R$1 thousand to be paid in October 2021.

In economic terms, workers demand salary replacement based on the INPC accumulated in the last 12 months; 5% real increase; Salary floor corrected by INPC from 2016 to 2021; food stamps in the amount of R$1,000 for workers included in the new grid and R$500.00 for the others; Profit Sharing (PR) in the amount of R$18 thousand, with an advance of R$10 thousand; advance of half of the 13th Salary/2022 to February 2022; inclusion of a clause on home office; 5% five-year payment; return of salary adjustment every 6 months and Christmas basket.

In addition, the category claims the maintenance of social clauses contained in the current Collective Labor Agreement (ACT), especially clause 42, which ensures job stability for workers with occupational diseases and the base date is September.

The report sought out General Motors, but has not returned so far.