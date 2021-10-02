Giant sand cloud scares residents of Pereira Barreto beach; video | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

A giant sand cloud was recorded on the banks of the Tietê River, in Pereira Barreto, in the interior of São Paulo, this Friday afternoon (1).

The scene drew a lot of attention from residents, who were frightened by the storm (see video below). Other cities also registered the phenomenon in the Presidente Prudente region and in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul.

Trader Moacir da Silva saw the storm approaching and decided to use his cell phone to record it. To g1, he stated that he was impressed.

“I was scared. It got dark very quickly. The train was getting bigger, but I had to stop filming, because a lot of sand started to get in my eye. It only rained dirt at the time”, he explains.

Giant sand cloud scares merchant on a beach in the interior of SP; video

Moacir says he had seen the phenomenon in reports and films, but never in person.

“It was ugly. There was a boat in the water. He just disappeared. The sand cloud covered the boat. I do not know what happened. The scare has passed. The sand cloud passed and then it really started to rain”, he says.

Meteorologist Dóris Palma explains that the scene that frightened residents is common, especially at this time of year.

“Sandstorms normally form during the transition period from the driest season, which was winter, to the wetter season, which tends to be between spring and summer. These sandstorms form when we have several consecutive days without very significant rain”, he says.

“The gust fronts that form before this storm arrives cause strong gales, which literally raises all the dust, maintaining that very dark aspect of this dust. When the heavy clouds form and gather with all the dust, we have a very dark sky, a very scary aspect”, he adds.

Dust storm wreaks havoc and panic in the Presidente Prudente region

A dust storm caused damage and panic in the region of Presidente Prudente (SP) this Friday afternoon (1st) (see video above).

The force of the wind, which, according to climatologist Vagner Camarini, had gusts of 80km/h, knocked down trees, roofed buildings and tore off advertising and signaling signs, windows and marquees.

Fire Brigade teams were called in to deal with the occurrences. The work also involved employees of the electric energy distribution company and Civil Defense.

At Presidente Prudente State Airport, the force of the wind broke glass in the passenger arrival and departure lounge and caused damage to the terminal.

A sandstorm also hit Três Lagoas (MS), 3313 km from Campo Grande and on the border with São Paulo, this Friday (1st). City residents registered the moment of fright. Watch the video above.

Driver registers sandstorm arrival in Três Lagoas, MS

At 2 pm, this Friday, in Três Lagoas, the winds reached 68 km/h, according to meteorologist Natálio Abrahão. The temperature, which was at 41°C, dropped to 24°C. The specialist also warned of the low visibility in relation to the dust.

With intense wind and a lot of dust on the horizon, Marcos Trindade, a resident of Três Lagoas, recorded the storm approaching the municipality.

Residents of Sidrolândia and Nova Alvorada do Sul also registered the arrival of the sand storm.

2 of 2 On the horizon, a sandstorm frightened residents of Três Lagoas. — Photo: Marcos Trindade/Personal Archive On the horizon, a sandstorm frightened residents of Três Lagoas. — Photo: Marcos Trindade/Personal Archive

See more news at g1 Rio Preto and Araçatuba