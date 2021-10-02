Gleisi asks Guedes and Caixa to explain the accusation against Michelle

Federal Deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR) today asked Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to clarify an alleged favoritism on the part of the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, to more easily grant Caixa Econômica Federal loans to friends during the covid-19 pandemic. The complaint was made by a report in the magazine “Crusoé”.

The application was sent to the Chamber of Deputies. The PT’s national president asked to have access to copies of e-mails sent by the wife of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) or by her advisor, as well as requests for credit operations made by people close to Michelle and the internal procedure of the Box to approve the demands.

Gleisi has made a similar application to the bank on this very matter. The deputy also wants access to the names of companies and partners who had credit lines granted by Caixa, especially at a branch in Taguatinga, in the Federal District.

Earlier, the Federal District Attorney’s Office confirmed to the UOL who will investigate the alleged moves made by Michelle.

O UOL contacted the Ministry of Economy and Caixa Econômica Federal, but, until the moment of publication, there was no response.

Another order

Today, Congressman Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP) sent a letter to the PF (Federal Police) in which he demands that an inquiry be opened to analyze Crusoé’s “serious allegations” against Michelle Bolsonaro and Caixa Econômica.

The article in the magazine “Crusoé” says that documents indicate that Michelle dealt with the issue personally with the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães. An e-mail released by the publication shows an advisor to the first lady warning about the sending of “documents from the micro-entrepreneurs in Brasília who have been seeking low interest credits”. The message also refers to a telephone conversation between Michelle and Pedro Guimarães on the subject.