Gloria Estefan says she was sexually abused at age 9 by a family member

Singer Gloria Estefan revealed that she was sexually abused at age 9 by a family member. The shocking statement was made in the ninth episode of his “Red Table Talks: The Estefans” series on Facebook Watch.

In the 20-minute episode “Betrayed By Trusted Adults”, Estefan reveals that the alleged aggressor — whom she does not identify by name — was a person close to her family .

“You’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time,” said her niece, television host Lili Estefan, holding back tears, before the singer gave her testimony.

Gloria Estefan: He was someone to be trusted

According to the singer’s account, she was 9 years old when it happened and the alleged aggressor was someone her mother trusted.

“My mom enrolled me in his music school and he immediately started telling me how talented she was, and he needed special attention,” Estefan said.

According to Estefan, she knew, even as a child, that it was an inappropriate situation. She said that she even told the alleged aggressor that this could not happen.

“I knew I was in a dangerous situation and when I got up and told him ‘this can’t happen, you can’t do this’, he told me: ‘Your father is in Vietnam, your mother is alone and I’m going to kill her. if you tell her”.

She reported that the alleged attacker’s response scared her and that she knew “he was crazy”.

“That scared me. I knew he was crazy, but at no point did I think this was happening because of me. I knew the man was crazy and that’s why I thought he could really hurt my mom,” said Gloria Estefan.

Mom didn’t know what’s going on

The singer said her mother had no idea what was going on. She added that [violência sexual] it wasn’t something that was being discussed at the time. However, she said that during an anxiety attack she talked about the situation with her mother.

“My hair started to fall out with anxiety. Finally, one morning, at 3 am, I ran to my mother’s room, I couldn’t take it anymore and I told her,” she says.

The mother even called the police, she said. But authorities, according to the singer, advised her mother not to press charges against the man because “the trauma was going to get worse at the time of the trial.”

Testimony on VCR

In addition to the story of Gloria Estefan, the episode includes a series of home audio recordings in which Gloria, aged 9, told her father, José Fajardo, who was in Vietnam, how she was doing at school.

In the exchange of messages on cassette tapes, between Gloria and her father, Estefan apologizes, as if he were sick, for not going to class.

Gloria Estefan, 9 years old: “I’m taking guitar lessons. I like it but the studies are a little difficult”.

Father of Gloria Estefan: “When he told me that the owner of the school where you are learning guitar is very proud of you”.

Gloria Estefan, 9 years old: “I like the grades, but it’s kind of boring to study them”.

Father of Gloria Estefan: “Mom told me your teacher said you were a born artist.”

THE CNN Internacional contacted Gloria Estefan’s representatives, through her record label, for additional comments on these statements and to find out if the alleged assailant is still alive. However, we did not get a response until the publication of this text.

child sexual abuse

According to UNICEF, at least 120 million girls under the age of 20 have suffered some form of sexual abuse.

“About 1 in 10 were forced to have sex or other sexual acts, although the actual number is probably much higher. About 90% of teenagers who report having had forced sex say the first aggressor was someone they knew, usually a boyfriend or husband,” UNICEF said on its website.

According to the agency, many victims of sexual violence never reveal what happened.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC, indicates that one in eight women is raped before age 10.

“Red Table Talk: The Estefans” directs viewers who have experienced sexual violence to RAINN (National Rape, Abuse and Incest Network). The organization is cited on its website as the largest US network against sexual violence.

In the United States, you can seek help by calling 1-800-656-HOPE or online at online.rainn.org and rainn.org/es.

In Brazil, Dial 100 and Ligue 180 are free services for reporting human rights violations and violence against women, respectively. It is also possible to call the Military Police at 190.

(*This text has been translated. Click here to read the original in Spanish)