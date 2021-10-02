GM employees in São Caetano do Sul go on strike for salary readjustment – 10/01/2021

Workers at General Motors from São Caetano do Sul, in ABC Paulista, suspended production on Friday, 1st, in protest against the company’s intention to postpone the salary reset from the base date of September to February and reduce employees’ rights, informs the local Metalworkers Union.

The strike, for an indefinite period, takes place just over a month after the factory resumed activities, in one shift, after nearly three months closed due to the lack of electronic components and to carry out works for the production of the new Montana pickup. The second round was resumed last Monday, 27th.

The company confirmed the stoppage, which was approved at the employees’ meeting this Friday morning, 1st. In a statement, GM informs that it is making every effort to reach an agreement that is good for both parties. “The company hopes that the situation can be resolved as soon as possible, with a viable and sustainable agreement, and that our factory’s operations will quickly be fully normalized.”

In the early afternoon there was a conciliation meeting at the Regional Labor Court (TRT), but there was no agreement. “The company wanted the strike to be suspended and then resume negotiations, and we did not accept it”, informs the president of the Metallurgist Union of São Caetano, Aparecido Inácio da Silva.

Difficult time in the industry

According to Silva, GM management proposed an agreement for two years, with the full replacement of inflation for the last 12 months (10.4%) being applied to salaries in February and, for 2022, the proposal was to pay only half of the INPC in February 2023. GM also offered R$350 food stamps to employees earning up to R$4.43 thousand and an allowance of R$1 thousand to be paid this month.

Workers demand salary replacement based on the INPC in September wages, a real 5% increase, food stamps of R$ 500 to R$ 1 thousand, depending on salary and profit sharing of R$ 18 thousand, among other items.

“We are concerned about the difficult moment in the sector, with a lack of parts for production, but the workers no longer have anything to contribute, and what we are asking for is practically to meet the needs of their daily lives,” stated Silva.

The union leader also says that he made himself available to the automaker for negotiations over the weekend, but until the beginning of tonight, no meeting was scheduled.