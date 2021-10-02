Goalkeeper Cássio talks about playing for Corinthians until he is 40 years old

Owner of nine titles with the Corinthians shirt and about to complete ten seasons as a player for the club, goalkeeper Cássio should not give up his position to a substitute anytime soon. At 34 years old, the Fiel idol said he has plans to act professionally for another six seasons before announcing his retirement.

“It’s the biggest club in Brazilian football, only those who played here know what it’s like to dress this crowd. I reached the tenth season playing year after year. As a goalkeeper, I still have a lot to give. I have in mind to play until I’m 40, taking care of myself on and off the field, good performance. Talking about the future is difficult, I hope to wear the Corinthians shirt for as long as possible. We look back and see how much we’ve built. I feel happy. This motivates me to want to more, improve more, beat marks, set records. I have a lot of respect for everyone and that makes Corinthians as big as it is today. It’s a happy moment I’m living,” said the player at a virtual press conference at CT Joaquim Grava.

Tomorrow (2), against Red Bull Bragantino, Cássio will reach the mark of 550 games with the Corinthians shirt and will equal the mark of Claudio (the greatest scorer in the history of Alvinegro, with 305 goals) as the seventh athlete who has played the most times by Alvinegro.

Identified with the crowd, a leading figure within the squad and also respected outside the Parque São Jorge club, Cássio said again that he will only know his greatness in Corinthians history when he hangs up his gloves and has the historic distance. The player talked about the figure of Ronaldo and cited other former goalkeepers to exemplify his thinking.

“Many times I reached goals that the press office told me about and I had no idea. I built something really cool here. I can even pass Ronaldo, but for me he will always be the greatest goalkeeper in Corinthians history. I’m happy because I don’t have vanity. I saw him talking well about me several times. Corinthians is the winner. Several other goalkeepers, such as Dida, Júlio César and Gilmar, helped the club to have this size. I’m flattered,” concluded the owner of the Corinthians 12 shirt.

See other excerpts discussed by Cassio at the press conference:

About career planning

About the youth base promotion this season

“As you play, you adapt. About the boys who came down, I think they can be here again. When I was on base, I trained with the professional and came down to play. It’s important to play. We had 17-year-old boys who went up and played. At the base. Four players arrived with the Brazilian national team level. You can see the maturity of all. The arrival of experienced players helps to give confidence. We have a coach who helps a lot in this regard. Of course they have played, often in positions that They’re not even theirs. The boys can count on us. You can be sure we’re very happy with their performance. Corinthians is the winner. I’m happy to see the boys solving the games, helping back there. It’s dedication, training and I follow the U-17, the U-20, the female. I saw the girls’ titles.”

About the arrival of reinforcements

“Wearing the Corinthians shirt makes me happy. Playing in a massive team, a big team, you often get titles. I’m very happy because we saw the delivery of the players who arrived. That’s really cool, they arrived well, willing to play and help Renato already knew a little more. I got Willian from the national team, Giuliano too. They could have gone to other clubs, but they opted for Corinthians. They arrived to help and add. for coming here. I have a closer relationship with the goalkeepers because they are from my position.”

About the game against Bragantino

“A very difficult game, Bragantino’s team is very good, they got a spot for the Copa Sudamericana final. It’s a very difficult field, but our objective is to climb the table and we have to go there and win. conditions to do this”.

About social networks

“I think I’m not very active. I see very little about the cheering thermometer and such things. My wife knows a lot more than I do. Corinthians fans are different. I played many games with Corinthians fans, I played bad phases and never I saw the crowd pick up on the player. That shows how different the crowd is. Everyone has the right to have their opinion, I respect everyone. I talk to people about what’s happening, but I don’t get too attached to it what is happening on the social network”.

About size at Corinthians

What is Corinthians’ level?

“Four national team players arrived and automatically the quality of the squad improved. We are at a point of classification for the Libertadores. Corinthians is a club that cannot be underestimated. History shows that. Everyone has evolved, they have committed players, that add to the squad. We have to think game by game. Our next final is tomorrow, let’s try to play a great game and win the result.”

About Paulinho’s return

“It’s not for me to answer. When he was here we were very victorious. I talk to him as a friend, but this part of coming back is not me. That’s not in my profile.”

About the manifest signed by the clubs

“It was talked about, I was present. Not only I, but also some other Corinthians athletes. Before it happened, we talked to the board about it. In my point of view, it has to follow as agreed. I don’t see this just for vacations, but for another series of situations, like players at the end of contracts. It’s complicated because a team can be harmed by the calendar, but every year it happens. I remember a situation that happened before the Brazilian Championship started and we had a meeting with the FPF staff Mauro Silva participated and we discussed the possibility of shortening the game days. It was a very nice dialogue, had everyone’s opinion. Teams that could be harmed accepted. One or another team can be harmed, but my opinion is that the correct thing is to finish on the scheduled date”.