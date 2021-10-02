Goals, assists and selection: Hulk and Edenilson star in duel between Atlético-MG and Inter | brazilian series a

The leadership of Atlético-MG’s increasingly loose Brasileirão or Inter’s entry into the G-6 this Saturday night pass through Hulk and Edenilson. The pair, who were present in the last round of games for the Brazilian team in the Qualifiers, lead the teams with goals and assists.

Both main hopes for three points in Mineirão, from 9 pm, fall on. Edenilson, despite being a defensive midfielder, is the national’s top scorer. He has nine goals, followed by Hulk, who has eight.

The duo’s protagonism also appears in their participation in goals. The colorado shirt 8 is in first, with 15, which represents 57% of the 26 marked by Inter in the Brasileirão. The striker comes on the heels, with 13 (40%) of the 32 made by Rooster.

The two players turned on Tite’s alert, which called up Hulk and Edenilson for the Seleção’s games against Chile, Argentina and Peru. The defensive midfielder even follows in the Brazil group for the matches against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay. He presents himself after the confrontation in the capital of Minas Gerais.

Edenilson overcomes charges and rules Inter

“Super Ed” is no longer just the engine of the team. He received criticism after losing a penalty during the draw with Olimpia that eliminated Inter from Libertadores.

He even thought about leaving the club, but he continued and became the protagonist of the attacking moves. Despite his defensive assignments, he gained freedom with coach Diego Aguirre to join the men in front.

As Inter plays with Rodrigo Dourado and Rodrigo Lindoso at the front of the defense, the shirt 8 is open on the right side in the trio of midfielders that supply the center forward Yuri Alberto. Thus, it is increasingly common to see him close to the opponent’s goal.

– I’m a guy who likes the final pass, to the goal. I look for Yuri a lot and he also knows that when he’s in trouble, the people behind him are coming. Not only me, but Taison, Patrick, Dourado, Lindoso. We know we need to assist the attackers. And they know they can count when they are in difficulties to create the goal plays – says the top scorer of Brasileirão.

Top scorer at the Brazilian Nationals, Edenílson talks about his new call-up for the national team and his performance at Inter

The reflection of this is the growth in offensive production. There are nine goals and six assists. Hit the six penalties taken in Brasileirão. But it also stands out in free kicks and corner kicks. That’s how Inter opened the 2-0 victory over Bahia, last Sunday, by crossing the head of Yuri Alberto.

Hulk preaches remobilization after elimination

Protagonist of the leader of Brasileirão, fighting for the artillery and for the top of the list of waiters, striker Hulk is Atlético-MG’s main weapon in the competition. He returned to the Brazilian national team’s radar – summoned by Tite for the previous rounds of the Qualifiers – for being, also, decisive in the running points.

Of Galo’s 21 games so far in Serie A, Hulk was not cast in just one of them (against Athletico-PR, at Mineirão). There were eight goals and five passes for the teammates to score. In total, he has 21 goals and 11 assists with the Alvinegra shirt. Will play the 50th game of the season against Inter.

If one of the pillars of Atlético’s campaign is defensive solidity, Hulk is the one who usually participates in creating goals up front. In great physical phase, now focuses on Brasileirão with even more strength.

Hulk becomes Atlético’s top scorer in the new Mineirão

The striker did not have the same brilliance against Palmeiras, in the semifinal of the Libertadores (he lost a penalty in the first leg). But the message was given after the elimination.

– We are committed to giving our lives for the Brazilian Nationals and the Copa do Brasil. Let’s fight fervently until the end. Because this dream, today, is not just for the Athletic mass. It is also for all players, the entire board and coaching staff. But most of all, it’s my dream. And we will conquer! – wrote the player on social network.