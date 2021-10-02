Google TV is launched in Brazil; know the main features

Announced in Brazil on Thursday (30), Google TV begins to reach the national market this month, appearing first in new TCL televisions. The operating system launched in 2020 brings a series of features, promising to improve the experience of those who consume a lot of streaming.

If you subscribe to several services, such as Netflix, Globoplay, HBO Max and Disney+, you will find the contents of all of them in a single interface, divided by categories (drama, comedy, horror etc). As the search giant, this makes it easier to search for the desired program, regardless of platform.

Compatible with more than 6,500 apps, the successor to Android TV allows you to create different profiles, a useful solution for a house with many residents. Each of them connects to the user’s Google account, bringing suggestions based on that person’s preferences.

Google TV competes with Tizen, from Samsung, and WebOS, from LG.Source: Google/Disclosure

Managing smart TV by cell phone is something that the system also makes possible. Just install the Google TV app on your mobile device and enjoy functions such as Watchlist, through which you write down the name of a movie recommended by someone on your smartphone, and view the reminder on the TV screen as soon as you turn it on.

Smart home and more tools

Do you have smart lamps, Wi-Fi socket, smart speaker and other devices connected? It is possible to control everyone from the TV, using voice commands and Google Assistant, integrated into the system. And anyone who has a Nest device can still use it to control the TV.

In addition to turning up the volume, turning off devices and performing other tasks, the virtual assistant helps to answer questions. While watching a series or movie, you can search for information about the production and actors using your voice, visualizing responses on screen.

Another useful feature of Google TV is the children’s filter. Through the function, parents control usage times and define what content their children are allowed to watch.

Availability

Google TV will be available in Brazil first on Smart TVs under the TCL brand. The company has already revealed some models that are arriving in Brazil with the system, including the 4K P725 line.