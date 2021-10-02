Google TV is officially launched in Brazil; understand the features

Google has already announced the arrival, as of this October, of the system developed for smart televisions, called Google TV. It will not nullify the current Android TV, but it is assumed that it will gradually become the successor of the current one.

This model is integrated with the new TV models produced by TCL. Thus, many features will be available, such as: smart home integration, content control for children, more efficient integration with streaming platforms.

Altogether, there are more than six thousand applications and about 700 thousand movies and series that can be searched and even filtered by genre. All of this can be done right in the software without having to search each platform. Through the system integrated to the smart home, you will be able to control everything from the TV or from the cell phone itself.

This convenience shows Google’s advance in making technology more allied to our everyday needs. With mobile phone integration, it is possible, for example, to type more quickly what you are looking for, be it a movie, series, songs on Spotify, among others.

Another feature is being able to start a movie, for example, by cell phone and continue on TV. Each resident of the house can enjoy the system in a personalized way for their profile. Thus, as traditionally occurs in Google’s nominations, they will be listed according to the your account profile.

On your cell phone, notebook or TV, you can purchase movies, series or music and leave them in a watchlist so that you can consume them at your own time. The system was fully formulated to be a direct competitor to Samsung’s Tizen and LG’s Web OS.