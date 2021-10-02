Government bonds traded at the Treasury Direct devalue almost 8% in September

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – For those who trade government bonds at Tesouro Direto, September was a month of strong emotions.

On the one hand, the remuneration offered by the papers increased, in the wake of the rise in interest rates – the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank set the Selic rate at 6.25% per year at its last meeting – and the expectation that the movement extend to the end of 2021.

But for those who already had government bonds in their portfolio, checking the balance of investments was not the best experience. Due to the mark-to-market process, outstanding bonds depreciate when interest rates rise – and that’s exactly what happened in September.

In the month, the devaluation of government bonds linked to longer-term inflation was worthy of variable income. The value of the IPCA+ Treasury maturing in 2045, for example, dropped 7.77% in September. By way of comparison, the Ibovespa – the main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange – dropped 6.57% in the same period.

These securities offer investors the IPCA variation, which is the country’s official inflation index, plus a rate established at the time of purchase. On the last day of September, the rate was 4.88% per year.

Among inflation bonds, others also performed quite negatively. The IPCA+ Treasury maturing in 2035 dropped 3.92%. The IPCA+ Treasury with semiannual interest maturing in 2055 devalued 3.95%.

Among fixed-rate securities, the worst performance was that of the Prefixed Treasury with Semiannual Interest maturing in 2031, with a decline of 4.04% in September. It was followed by the Prefixed Treasury maturing in 2026, whose value dropped 2.48% in the period.

Risk factors

A series of factors should still keep the scenario cloudy for the markets, with effects on fixed income investments, such as government bonds. Inflation, for example, has proven to be a persistent problem, with price increases spreading across the various categories of consumption.

In the minutes of the last Copom meeting, held on the 22nd, the monetary authority informed that it considered raising interest rates beyond 6.25% per year, but considered that the level would be adequate to ensure the convergence of inflation to the target defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN) in 2022, from 3.50%.

But the elevations shouldn’t stop there. The Central Bank has already indicated that it intends to carry out two more increases of 1 percentage point this year, taking the Selic to a level that it considers “significantly” contractionary.

Uncertainties about the country’s fiscal trajectory also persist. For now, there are no clear definitions regarding the tax reform bill that is being processed in the National Congress, nor a consensus on how to proceed with the payment of court-ordered debts in 2022 – the bill will add up to around R$89 billion next year.

Members of the economic team have insisted on the difficulty of finding space in the budget to accommodate the payment of court orders and also the Auxílio Brasil, the new “charged” version of Bolsa Família.

There is still no clarity about the direction of political risks in the country. September was marked by demonstrations in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), who launched attacks against the Supreme Court (STF), further sour an already troubled relationship with the Court. Though the president stepped back a few days later, analysts at houses like XP believe tensions are unlikely to disappear quickly. In fact, the expectation is coming and going until the 2022 elections.

