Great Wall prepares factory to produce in Brazil in 2023

The newly acquired Great Wall factory in Brazil, which until then belonged to Mercedes-Benz, has already set a date to start producing the brand’s first vehicles. According to Anderson Suzuki, director of product planning at the company, preparations are already underway and the expectation is to start operations in the first quarter of 2023. Automotive Business.

The planned changes include adapting the unit to the industrial standard of the automaker in China, developing a chain of local suppliers, a network of dealers with national coverage and expanding production capacity, which will jump from 20 thousand to 100 thousand vehicles per year. For the next 5 years, the manufacturer’s estimate is to invest approximately R$ 4 billion.



It’s not official yet, but everything indicates that the factory will house the production of two SUVs from the Haval brand (one of the group’s main subsidiaries) or even a rival mid-size pickup from Toyota Hilux and Chevrolet S10. Names are kept confidential, but everything points to Haval H6 (offered in neighboring markets like Argentina and Uruguay) and Haval Jolion, also medium-sized. In the case of the van, the bets are on Poer.

Before domestic production, it is worth remembering, Great Wall will arrive in the country as an importer, bringing models from China. The landing will take place in the second half of next year.

Worldwide, the company sold in 2020 more than 1.1 million vehicles. In addition to China, it has factories in Russia and Thailand. It has recently started to put into practice an ambitious international expansion project, with good eyes for South America. In the region, the company has a strong commercial presence in Chile, which is already its sixth largest market.

