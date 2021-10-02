Grêmio and Umbro present new shirt alluding to Pink October

Pink October Cloak!

The piece brings details that refer to the determination and strength of all women in the fight for awareness and prevention of breast cancer

Grêmio, in partnership with Umbro, presents its new shirt for the Pink October, worldwide movement for awareness and control of breast cancer. The motto of action for this year is to raise awareness among the population in general about the importance of taking care of themselves, assuming that people need to be encouraged to perform self-examination, in addition to periodic consultations for an early diagnosis. The women’s soccer team will debut the new shirt this Sunday, against Pelotas, in Boca do Lobo, in a match valid for the first phase of the Gaucho Championship.

The art of the pink cloak features pixelation built in the shape of diamonds, developed with the premise that each diamond represents a fan and all of them together are the strength and support network for everyone to fight and prevent breast cancer. In addition, the half moon on the inside of the collar, gained an art showing all the women rooting for their team of heart and demonstrating the strength of all of them uniting in favor of the cause. Other aesthetic details that further enrich the pieces are the monochromatic team and brand logo accompanying the blue gradient.

SALES

The October Pink shirt starts to be sold this Friday in the virtual store: gremiomania.com.br. On Saturday, 02, they will also be sold at GrêmioMania da Arena and at the unit at Rua dos Andradas, 1578. The women’s Classic version will cost R$229.90 and the men’s, R$249.90. There will also be options for youth and children, at a cost of R$199.90 and R$189.90, respectively.

In favor of the Rio Grande do Sul Mama Institute (Imama), part of the net profit from sales, throughout the month of October, will be allocated to the entity, which is dedicated to prevention, early diagnosis and promotion of projects such as Mamamóvel, a vehicle that performs mammograms for quick diagnosis of the disease, the Imama Volunteer Development Program (PDI) and O Cuidando Bem de Mim, providing biopsychosocial support for patients undergoing treatment.

According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), linked to the Ministry of Health, there were 66,280 new cases just in 2020 in the country. Rio Grande do Sul is the fourth state with the highest incidence of the disease.

PLAY FOR A CAUSE

Grêmio will activate, throughout the month, campaigns to promote the Pink October shirt. One of them will be a virtual auction with the robes that will be used during the warm-up of the professional men’s team, before the game against Cuiabá, on October 6th, at the Arena. After this action, the shirts will be autographed and auctioned on the Play For a Cause platform, a company responsible for promoting charity auctions of sporting and entertainment items for social projects. All proceeds from the auction will also be donated to Imama’s projects.

Photo: Fernando Alves | FBPA Guild